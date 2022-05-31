Dan Layzell Named Vice Chancellor of Finance and Operations at Appalachian State University

Dr. Dan Layzell has been named vice chancellor of finance and operations at Appalachian State University, effective Aug. 15. Photo submitted.

Following a national search, Dr. Dan Layzell has been named vice chancellor of finance and operations at Appalachian State University, effective Aug. 15. Layzell is currently vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer/treasurer of Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

“Dan brings a career of nearly three decades in higher education and a decade of policy and legislative experience to this role, as well as classroom experience as teaching faculty,” App State Chancellor Sheri Everts said. “His extensive experience will be of great benefit to App State as we advance our mission to increase access to education for the people of North Carolina.”

App State’s vice chancellor of finance and operations, formerly known as vice chancellor of business affairs, is responsible for administrative oversight of finance and administration, campus services, facilities management and human resources.

Previously, Layzell served as executive vice president for finance and administration/chief financial officer at Louisiana State University, where he was the chief financial officer for the University’s statewide operations, as well as the chief financial officer of LSU’s flagship campus in Baton Rouge. During his tenure at LSU, he also served as interim president and CEO of the LSU Foundation for seven months. Immediately prior to joining LSU, he served as vice president for finance and planning at Illinois State University, and before that, he was associate vice president for planning and administration at the University of Illinois.

His additional career experience includes serving as deputy director of planning and budgeting for the Illinois Board of Higher Education; as a partner in the higher education practice of MGT of America Inc., a consulting firm based in Tallahassee, Florida; as director of policy analysis and research for the University of Wisconsin System; and as a fiscal analyst for the Arizona and Florida state legislatures.

Layzell has also been an adjunct faculty member in the higher education administration graduate programs at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Florida State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Layzell holds a Ph.D. in higher education with a minor in public administration from Florida State University, a master’s degree in labor and industrial relations from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Illinois College.

Courtesy of Appalachian State University.

