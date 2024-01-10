Country Music Superstar Brad Paisley Headlines An Appalachian Summer Festival’s 40th Anniversary Season on Saturday, July 27th

Appalachian State University’s An Appalachian Summer Festival, in partnership with App State Athletics, announces country music superstar Brad Paisley as the headliner for the festival’s 40th anniversary season. Paisley will perform an outdoor concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 6 at 10am, and can be purchased at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office, online at appsummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.



Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre’s most talented and decorated male solo artists. For more than 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards, including a highly coveted Entertainer of the Year honor and recognition as the most successful CMA Award co-host in history, alongside Carrie Underwood, for 11 consecutive years. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 25 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The superstar’s past works have amassed nearly five billion career streams.

Brad recently released the first four songs off his upcoming album Son of the Mountains together for the first time with Son of the Mountains: The First Four Tracks.The project includes the previously released tracks “Same Here,” featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and “So Many Summers,” plus the newly released title track “Son of the Mountains” and “The Medicine Will.” The full studio album is anticipated for release in early 2024.

Paisley’s additional endeavors include his new “American Highway” Bourbon, his collaborations with Peyton Manning on the national Nationwide insurance ad campaigns, and his partnership with Boot Barn® to develop “Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley,” an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts.

An Appalachian Summer Festival, the university’s annual arts event, celebrates its landmark 40th season June 29-July 27, 2024 on and around the campus of App State. The full season lineup will be announced at AppSummer.org in March.

About An Appalachian Summer Festival

An Appalachian Summer Festival, a monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming, is one of the region’s leading arts festivals, bringing more than 20,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. The festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society.

