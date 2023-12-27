COUNTDOWN TO 2024: NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS LIGHT UP KING STREET

BOONE, N.C. — Ring in the New Year at the Appalachian Theatre. The iconic venue on King Street will host two New Year’s Eve events on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Guests of all ages are invited to welcome 2024 at two unique events hosted by the historic theatre.

New this year, the theatre introduces Noon Year’s Eve. The family-friendly party begins with a 12 o’clock (noon) showing of the star-studded animated film Sing (2016). When koala Buster Moon finds himself in hard times with the impending foreclosure of his beloved theater, his friends must work together to organize a singing competition as a last resort. Rated PG, this musical comedy will have everybody singing along as the perfect send-off for 2023. Following the film, the party continues with a photo booth, party favors, sparkling cider toast and balcony balloon drop. The event begins at 12:00 p.m. and doors open at 11:30 a.m. Adult general admission tickets are $10. A specially priced $5 ticket is available for children 12 and younger. Both tickets include admission to the film and the after party.

New Year’s Eve at the App returns with a 10 p.m. screening of date night title While You Were Sleeping (1995). Featuring Sandra Bullock as Lucy, this romantic comedy follows the story of a transit worker who pulls Peter (Peter Gallagher), her longtime crush, off railway tracks after he is mugged. While Peter is hospitalized in a coma, his family mistakenly thinks she’s Peter’s fiancée. Things get complicated when Lucy finds herself falling for Peter’s brother, played by Bill Pullman.

Following the feature, guests will enjoy light appetizers, a photo booth, party favors, a live viewing of the ball drop from Times Square and a champagne or sparkling cider toast at midnight. General admission tickets for the full event are $19 with $15 student tickets available with student ID.

Prices include ticketing fees and tax and are available through App Theatre’s online ticketing system, which is accessible 24/7 via www.apptheatre.org. Guests may phone 828.865.3000 or visit the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or two hours prior to showtime for each event. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice. ###

About the Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is a historic Art Deco theatre built in 1938, renovated, and restored to a 629-seat state-of-the-art performance venue which reopened to audiences in October 2019 to serve the North Carolina High Country region as a non-profit performing arts center. Programming includes a diverse array of live performances, concerts, films, educational, community arts and civic events. More information about the Appalachian Theatre, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is available by calling 828.865.3000 or by visiting www.apptheatre.org.

