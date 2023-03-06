Bulldogs in the ‘Cross’-hairs, Mountaineers win in walk-off fashion, 12-11

Luke Drumheller nearly beats out a soft ground ball toward first in the second inning of App State’s March 4 baseball game vs. Gardner Webb. Photo by David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — For a college baseball slugfest, it was icing on the cake. Appalachian State catcher Hayden Cross ripped a 2-out, 2-RBI double to centerfield in the bottom of the 9th inning to give the Mountaineers a 12-11 win over Gardner-Webb in Smith Stadium, on March 4.

It appeared that the Bulldogs’ centerfielder got part of his glove on the long fly ball, but unable to haul it in, the white orb rolled all the way to the fence, allowing shortstop Alex Aguila to score from third and third baseman Andrew Terrell to race home from second base.

