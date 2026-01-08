Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 2025 Watauga County Businesses of the Year

High Country Radio – Erica Lackey, General Manager and Mark Norris, Host, Mark in the Morning. Photo provided by High Country Radio

BOONE, NC – The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its winners of the 2025 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards.

The 2025 Watauga County Business of the Year awards are sponsored by Collette Woodruff P.C.

The winners will be formally recognized Thursday, January 15, 2026, during the 10th Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Luncheon, presented by Highstreet Insurance & Financial Partners. A limited number of tickets and corporate tables remain for the event which will be held at App State’s Grandview Ballroom, and can be purchased at BooneChamber.com.

“Each of these businesses hold high the value of community partnerships,” said David Jackson, President/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “While their individual missions and reach are diverse, their commitment to community is their unifying trait, and nothing short of inspiring. All three have relied on the local market to build their workforce, they’ve sought unique ways to partner with local individuals and businesses to support and advance projects, and they each excel in providing a touch of High Country hospitality in how they operate. We are excited to celebrate with these businesses and showcase their successes and positive impacts on our community.”

Appalachian State University – Installation of Dr. Heather Norris as Chancellor at Appalachian State University. Photo Credit: Chase Reynolds.

Large Business of the Year: Appalachian State University

Appalachian State University has been named the 2025 Watauga County Large Business of the Year, honoring a milestone year defined by leadership, impact, and long-term commitment to the High Country. In 2025, the university marked an important moment with the installation of Chancellor Dr. Heather Norris. This momentum was further underscored by the university’s designation as a Research 2 Institution, recognizing App State’s growing research activity and doctoral programs. As the largest employer in Watauga County and one of its most significant investors, App State continues to shape the local economy while balancing institutional growth with the needs of the community.

Throughout the past year, App State has demonstrated what it means to be a true partner to Watauga County and the Town of Boone. The university has invested in major capital projects, publicly committed to enrollment management, and consistently taken a leadership role in local conversations. In response to Hurricane Helene and its ongoing impacts, App State served as a critical community resource and continues to provide technical expertise through collaborative regional efforts, such as the work of the Office of Rural Promise. With steady enrollment, strong student outcomes, and a continued focus on regional well-being, Appalachian State University exemplifies responsibility, leadership, and a deep-rooted dedication to the community it calls home.

High Country Radio – Erica Lackey, General Manager and Mark Norris, Host, Mark in the Morning. Photo provided by High Country Radio

Small Business of the Year: High Country Radio

High Country Radio has been named the 2025 Watauga County Small Business of the Year, recognized for its renewed momentum, community focus, and lasting legacy across the High Country. In the past year, the organization completed the complex relocation of four radio stations, securing a new home for its 60-plus-year-old business and marking its first move in nearly four decades. This transition included the construction of state-of-the-art studios, upgrading technology, while continuing uninterrupted service to listeners during the process.

High Country Radio is an essential connector for the region’s businesses, non-profits, and civic organizations. Through initiatives such as Non-Profit-A-Thons, the New Business Spotlight, and increased participation in community events, the station has expanded its support for local causes and emerging businesses. During and after Hurricane Helene, High Country Radio provided a vital source of trusted information when many communication channels were unavailable, continuing to broadcast despite significant damage to its facilities.

By enhancing its broadcast capacity, investing in local talent, and opening its doors to the community in new ways, High Country Radio has reestablished local radio as a powerful force in the High Country.

King Street Flowers & Gifts – Owner Fuschia Moss. Photo credit: Carrie Henderson

Startup Business of the Year: King Street Flowers & Gifts

King Street Flowers & Gifts has been named the 2025 Watauga County Start-Up Business of the Year, recognized for its creativity and community spirit. Founded by Fuschia Moss and opened in May 2024, the shop has quickly become a standout along King Street, anchoring the eastern end of downtown. What began as a home-based floral design business has grown into a vibrant storefront offering fresh flowers, thoughtful gifts, houseplants, and interactive experiences such as a build-your-own bouquet and terrarium bar. In less than a year, King Street Flowers & Gifts has filled a void in the local market with high-end yet accessible offerings that brighten everyday moments and special occasions alike.

Fuschia’s passion and talent are evident throughout the space, as is her deep care for people and community. The shop employs local residents, including App State and Watauga High School students, fostering a welcoming environment led by knowledgeable, friendly staff who genuinely enjoy serving customers. From prom flowers and wedding arrangements to easy-to-grab gifts that make someone’s day, the shop has become a go-to for locals, students, and visitors. With its commitment to giving back, supporting local organizations, and creating a warm, inclusive atmosphere, King Street Flowers & Gifts has made an outsized impact in a short time.

How Were the Award Winners Selected?

Business of the Year nominations were submitted by Chamber and community members with winners selected by the Chamber’s Business Development committee. The Chamber received over 50 nominations.

Organizations were awarded based on criteria that include staying power, growth in sales and/or workforce, innovative products and services, strong response to adversity, contributions to community-oriented projects, and use of local resources in business operations.

For more information about the 2025 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards, please contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or by email atinfo@boonechamber.com.