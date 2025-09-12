Appalachian Theatre Announces Fall 2025 Lineup Featuring Music, Magic, Film, and More

BOONE, NC — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country unveils an extraordinary slate of events this fall, bringing world-class entertainment to Boone with a dynamic mix of film, music, magic, and cultural programming. From cult film favorites to Grammy- winning musicians, the historic venue continues its mission of presenting experiences that engage, entertain, and educate the High Country community.

The season kicks off on Friday, September 19, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. with Napoleon Dynamite LIVE. Fans of the cult-classic comedy will enjoy a full screening of the 2004 hit film, followed by an interactive conversation with cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). VIP tickets are available and include a Meet & Greet with the stars.

On Saturday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m., acclaimed illusionist Joshua Lozoff takes the stage with Life Is Magic. Combining sleight-of-hand, mental feats, and storytelling inspired by his global journeys, Lozoff delivers a performance that reminds audiences of the wonder in everyday life. Family-friendly pricing is available thanks to event sponsor, Allen Wealth Management, making it a great way to round out your evening at BuskersFest.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, First Friday, October 3 at 7:00 p.m. includes a double bill featuring Também & MaisCéu. Também’s Brazilian-inspired

grooves and jazz improvisations pair beautifully with MaisCéu’s poetic, cross-cultural compositions blending influences from Minas Gerais and Western North Carolina.

Honoring Veteran’s Day and America’s upcoming 250, the App proudly welcomes The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors, the premier touring big band of the United States Army, for a free concert on Sunday, November 2 at 3:00 p.m. This patriotic event features big-band classics, contemporary jazz, and original works, made possible through an America 250 NC grant.

On Sunday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m., internationally renowned folk trio The Wailin’ Jennys bring their signature harmonies to Boone as part of the Mast Store Americana Music Series. Known for their heartfelt songwriting and exquisite vocal blend, the group has become one of the most beloved acts in today’s folk scene.

Rounding out the fall lineup and to commemorate the 87th Birthday of the Appalachian Theatre on Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m., progressive bluegrass icon Sam Bush headlines. A founding figure of the “New Grass” movement, Bush’s performance—joined by local father-and-son duo Parker’s Mandolin—promises an unforgettable night of genre-bending musical innovation.

Tickets, prices and details for all events are available at www.apptheatre.org. Patrons are encouraged to purchase early as many performances are expected to sell out.

Reserved tickets are available through App Theatre’s online ticketing system, which is accessible 24/7 via www.apptheatre.org. Guests may also phone 828.865.3000 or visit the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each event. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theatre’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.

Events, days, dates, times, performers, and prices are subject to change without notice.

###

About the Appalachian Theatre

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is a historic Art Deco theatre built in 1938, renovated, and restored to a 629-seat state-of-the-art performance venue which reopened to audiences in October 2019 to serve the North Carolina High Country region as a non-profit performing arts center. Programming includes a diverse array of live performances, concerts, films, educational, community arts and civic events. More information about the Appalachian Theatre, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is available by calling 828.865.3000 or by visiting www.apptheatre.org.