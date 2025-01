Appalachian State’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee to Meet Jan. 23–24 in Charlotte

Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will convene at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24, at Charlotte Marriott SouthPark, located at 2200 Rexford Road in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more information, visit chancellor.appstate.edu/search.

AGENDA FOR THURSDAY, JAN. 23

8:30 a.m.

Welcome & Call to Order

Senator Deanna Ballard, Search Committee Chair

Roll Call

Marissa Grey, HR Consultant, UNC System Office

Approval of Minutes

Senator Ballard

Confidential Personnel Matter

Senator Ballard

Return to Open Session

Senator Ballard

Recess

AGENDA FOR FRIDAY, JAN. 24

8:30 a.m.

Call to Order from Recess

Senator Deanna Ballard, Search Committee Chair

2. Confidential Personnel Matter

Senator Ballard

3. Return to Open Session

Senator Ballard

4. Adjourn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket