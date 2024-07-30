Appalachian State University Chancellor Search; Share your Input with App State’s Chancellor Search Committee with Many Opportunities

A national search has been announced for the next Chancellor of Appalachian State University. On June 28, 2024, University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans announced the formation of the 13-member advisory committee that will search for App State’s next chancellor.

The general public, along with App State students, faculty, staff and alumni, are invited to share their input into the search process for the next chancellor. The search committee offers opportunities for your input, including an online survey and in-person and virtual listening sessions.

Please take these opportunities to share your input with App State’s Chancellor Search Committee.

Online survey :

The online survey is open now and will remain open through August 28, 2024. Take the online survey: https://appstate.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4OOzp9c3QGCzXgi

Listening sessions :

Listening sessions will be held according to the schedule below.

In person listening sessions:

Drop in — no advance registration required.

All sessions below will be livestreamed, but participation is in-person only.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024

Plemmons Student Union, Room 420 (Parkway Ballroom), Boone campus

11 a.m. — Faculty Session , moderated by Dr. Jacqui Bergman

, moderated by Dr. Jacqui Bergman 1 p.m. — Staff Session , moderated by Courtney Thompson

, moderated by Courtney Thompson 5:30 p.m. — Alumni/Community Session , moderated by David Jackson

, moderated by David Jackson 7 p.m. — Student Session, moderated by Kathryn Long

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Plemmons Student Union, Room 420 (Parkway Ballroom), Boone campus

1 p.m. — Faculty Session, moderated by Dr. Jacqui Bergman

Remote listening sessions:

Advance registration required — register now for a remote listening session.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024

1 p.m. — Staff Session , moderated by Courtney Thompson

, moderated by Courtney Thompson Register for the staff listening session: https://appstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dgC92UNQSgqDB3fp6LyJbw#/registration

2:30 p.m. — Faculty Session , moderated by Dr. Jacqui Bergman

, moderated by Dr. Jacqui Bergman Register for the faculty listening session: https://appstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zrqroBcgSdOW2etc_Btl9A#/registration

4:30 p.m. — Alumni/Community Session , moderated by David Jackson

, moderated by David Jackson Register for the alumni/community members listening session: https://appstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bk6O8tRbTtWldwrGbrrwaw#/registration

6 p.m. — Student Session , moderated by Kathryn Long

, moderated by Kathryn Long Register for the student listening session: https://appstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ooaqrCydSMiSPTTYcUar9Q#/registration

For more information on the chancellor search, including a list of the 13 search committee members, visit chancellor.appstate.edu/search. This page will be updated throughout the search process.

Read UNC System President Peter Hans’ announcement of the App State Chancellor Search Committee: https://today.appstate.edu/2024/06/28/chancellor-search-committee

To learn more about the UNC 200.8 – Policy on Chancellor Searches and Elections, visit https://www.northcarolina.edu/apps/policy/doc.php?type=pdf&id=74

