Appalachian State University Chancellor Search Advisory Committee Meeting Sept. 13

Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will convene virtually at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024. The meeting will be livestreamed from the Leon Levine Hall Board Room on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, and available for the public to watch at chancellor.appstate.edu/search .
AGENDA:
Chancellor Search Advisory Committee
September 13, 2024
9:00 a.m.
Virtual
1. Welcome
Senator Deanna Ballard, Chair, Appalachian State University Search Advisory Committee
2. Recap of stakeholder feedback
Heather Langdon, Executive Director Institutional Research, Assessment & Planning
Dr. Tina Hogan, Director Institutional Effectiveness
3. Search Committee Work Plan and Updates
Chair Ballard
4. Adjourn