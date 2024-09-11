Appalachian State University Chancellor Search Advisory Committee Meeting Sept. 13

Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will convene virtually at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024. The meeting will be livestreamed from the Leon Levine Hall Board Room on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, and available for the public to watch at chancellor.appstate.edu/search .

AGENDA:

Chancellor Search Advisory Committee

September 13, 2024

9:00 a.m.

Virtual

1. Welcome

Senator Deanna Ballard, Chair, Appalachian State University Search Advisory Committee

2. Recap of stakeholder feedback

Heather Langdon, Executive Director Institutional Research, Assessment & Planning

Dr. Tina Hogan, Director Institutional Effectiveness

3. Search Committee Work Plan and Updates

Chair Ballard

4. Adjourn

