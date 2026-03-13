Appalachian State University Announces 2026 Football Schedule

BOONE, N.C. — The Sun Belt Conference on Friday announced the complete 2026 regular season schedule for App State Football.

The schedule has five Saturday home dates to go along with one midweek home game in league play: a nationally televised Thursday home contest against James Madison on Oct. 22, six days after App State plays a Friday night game at Coastal Carolina.

The nonconference schedule is made up of four September games all played in the state of North Carolina, and the Mountaineers’ league schedule starts with six East Division matchups before concluding with a pair of games against West Division foes. ULM visits Boone before App State ends the regular season at South Alabama.

With head coach Dowell Loggains entering his second season in Boone, the Mountaineers began Spring Ball 2026 practices earlier this month. There are 66 newcomers currently on the 2026 roster, including 35 transfer portal newcomers from NCAA institutions and 29 December signees.

The first full signing class for Loggains became the highest-rated class in App State history and the highest-ranked class in Sun Belt history via 247Sports.

2026 SCHEDULE

Sat., Sept. 5 vs. Maine

Sat., Sept. 12 at East Carolina

Sat., Sept. 19 vs. Charlotte

Sat., Sept. 26 at NC State

Sat., Oct. 10 vs. Old Dominion*

Fri., Oct. 16 at Coastal Carolina*

Thurs., Oct. 22 vs. James Madison*

Sat., Oct. 31 at Georgia Southern*

Sat., Nov. 7 vs. Georgia State*

Sat., Nov. 14 at Marshall*

Sat., Nov. 21 vs. ULM*

Sat., Nov. 28 at South Alabama*

HOME GAMES IN BOLD

* Denotes Sun Belt Conference game

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN



The 12-game regular season alternates between home and road games, with Game 1 being the first of six odd-numbered games at home. All the even-numbered games, starting with Game 2, will be played on the road.

Old Dominion, James Madison and Georgia State are the East Division teams that will appear in Kidd Brewer Stadium, after Maine and Charlotte visit the High Country in September. The Mountaineers’ road schedule features in-state visits to East Carolina and NC State before they travel to East Division foes Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Marshall.

App State plays two non-Saturday games, with an interesting stretch of October including a Saturday home game against Old Dominion on Oct. 16, a Friday night road game six days later at Coastal Carolina and a Thursday home game six days later against JMU.

TICKET INFORMATION

The top five single-season average home attendance marks in App State and Sun Belt Conference history have been those reached by Mountaineer fans at The Rock in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Fans who haven’t renewed their season tickets will need to do so by the April 15 deadline. Renew by that deadline to lock in current pricing for both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Season ticket holders will also be granted early entrance at FanFest in August and have early access to discounted single-game tickets this summer.

Parking requests are also due by April 15. Parking allocation will begin at the start of May, allocated by Yosef Club membership level and then rank within that level. Parking requests are not guaranteed as lots are expected to be at full capacity again in 2026 (click here to request your 2026 parking).

Those who were not season ticket holders last year can join the 2026 season ticket waitlist.

2026 SEASON TICKET PRICES



Season tickets for the 2026 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium remain the same as 2025 – $280 for anyone 3 years and older and $260 for current App State faculty/staff (limit of 2). Season tickets are $430 in the Gold section and the East VIP section. There is a $5 upcharge for aisle seats. A payment plan is available for season tickets (March through May).



Season Ticket Type Ticket Cost Reserved (ages 3 and up) $280 Current App State Faculty/Staff (limit 2) $260 Aisle seat +$5/seat Gold

Available to Yosef Club members at Golden Mountaineer level ($1,500 annual donation) $430 East VIP

Available to Yosef Club members at Golden Mountaineer level ($1,500 annual donation) $430



SEASON TICKET RENEWAL TIMELINE



Season tickets must be paid in full by April 30, 2026, unless ticket purchasers enroll in the payment plan with full balance due by May 29, 2026.



PREMIUM SEATING TICKETS



Contact a member of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund staff at 828-262-7999 or mountaineersathleticfund@appstate.edu for more information.



HOW TO PURCHASE



Returning season ticket holders can renew season tickets online here. Sign in with the email address associated with your account.



Renew your 2026 Yosef Club membership or join the Yosef Club online here or by phone at 828-262-7999.



2026 ROAD GAMES



Tickets for App State’s road games will be made available for purchase to season ticket holders first, when and if they become available.



2026 SEASON TICKET WAITLIST



Fans who are not returning season tickets holders can join the 2026 season ticket waitlist here.



GIVE TO THE APP STATE FOOTBALL SUPPORT FUND



Please consider donating to the App State Football Support Fund to make a direct impact on the success of App State Football via the areas of NIL/scholarship enhancement, player nutrition, facilities and more.

BATTLE AT THE ROCK – APRIL 18



Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2026 Mountaineers at the “Battle at The Rock” spring game on April 18 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Stay tuned for more details about this event.



