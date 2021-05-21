Appalachian State to Hold Another Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic May 27

Appalachian State University defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor, a senior from Miami, Florida, receives his COVID-19 vaccine at the May 20 vaccine clinic on App State’s campus. App State will hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.–noon in the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union. Register for an appointment time at appstate.edu/coronavirus/. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Photo courtesy of Appalachian State University

App State will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.– noon in Plemmons Student Union (PSU), Blue Ridge Ballroom.

Parking will be available in the East Howard Street Lot, behind PSU.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for adults ages 18 and older. First and second dose appointments are available.

Participants will be given a $10 gift card from App State Campus Dining, complements of Chancellor Sheri Everts.

Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are recommended for little/no wait times.

Register for an appointment at appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine.



Call 828-262-6578 or email [email protected] with questions or for assistance with appointments.

There is no charge for the vaccine, nor do you need to provide any insurance information or show identification.



Please remember to wear a face covering and short sleeves or clothing with easy access to your upper arm.

Visit the vaccine page of App State’s coronavirus website to register for an upcoming App State vaccine clinic and for additional information.

Appalachian State University will hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.– noon in the in the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union. Register for an appointment at appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Shown here at the May 20 vaccine clinic, Gabriella “Gabby” Andux, a junior from Raleigh, receives an App State bandage after taking her Moderna COVID vaccine. Photo courtesy of Appalachian State University



Appalachian State University will hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.–noon in the in the Blue Ridge Ballroom in Plemmons Student Union. Register for an appointment time at appstate.edu/coronavirus/. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Shown here at App State’s May 20 clinic, Luke Benecki, a senior from Wilmington, receives an App State bandage after taking his Moderna COVID vaccine. Photo courtesy of Appalachian State University

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...