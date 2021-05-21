Appalachian State to Hold Another Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic May 27

App State will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.– noon in Plemmons Student Union (PSU), Blue Ridge Ballroom.
Parking will be available in the East Howard Street Lot, behind PSU.
The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for adults ages 18 and older. First and second dose appointments are available.
Participants will be given a $10 gift card from App State Campus Dining, complements of Chancellor Sheri Everts.
Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are recommended for little/no wait times.
Register for an appointment at appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine.
Call 828-262-6578 or email [email protected] with questions or for assistance with appointments.
There is no charge for the vaccine, nor do you need to provide any insurance information or show identification.
Please remember to wear a face covering and short sleeves or clothing with easy access to your upper arm.
Visit the vaccine page of App State’s coronavirus website to register for an upcoming App State vaccine clinic and for additional information.
