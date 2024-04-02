Appalachian State College Democrats Condemn Chancellor Sheri Everts’ Actions as Assault on Freedom of Speech and Expression

Students expressing themselves towards App State administration Inside Freedom of Expression tunnel on 3-27-24. Photo provided.

By Sam Garrett

In a press release issued on March 22, the Appalachian State College Democrats voiced their opposition to what they perceive as an assault on the fundamental rights of students at Appalachian State University. The statement specifically targets Chancellor Sheri Everts for her alleged role in undermining freedom of speech and expression on campus.

“What Sheri Everts is doing is like a full frontal assault in battle,” said Jack Yordy, President of the Appalachian State College Democrats. “App State is waging war against freedom of expression.”

Central to the College Democrats’ concerns are several policy decisions enacted under Chancellor Everts’ leadership, which they argue restrict students’ constitutional rights. These decisions include the renovation, removal, and increased surveillance of the Freedom of Expression Tunnel, a traditional venue for students to express themselves freely.

“They removed the ‘Freedom of Expression Tunnel’ plaque,” Yordy explained.

Students expressing themselves towards Chancellor Everts Inside Freedom of Expression tunnel on 3-27-24. Photo provided.

When High Country Press asked App State about the tunnel, the following response was given: “Over the years, the university has received feedback that the Rivers Street tunnels feel dark and creepy, have low visibility, and that they don’t feel like a safe place. Layers of paint reduced the effectiveness of the lighting and created slippery surfaces on the floors of the tunnels and the surrounding areas, which have caused some people to slip and fall. The tunnels have regularly been raised as a location to address for maintenance and safety. The 2025 Master Plan, adopted in 2017, also identified tunnel improvements as a need,” stated Anna Oaks, App State News and Media Relations Director. “As is standard practice for any construction project, several staff members were engaged to create a plan that addressed lighting, removing paint, adding traction to make the floors less slippery, and creating design elements. Due to supply chain issues, lighting supplies were backordered for several months, but as soon as the materials became available, electrical installation commenced, and a sandblasting vendor was hired to begin the construction.”

Completion of the River Street tunnel project is anticipated in April 2024.

Yordy responded, ““It makes sense for the space to be safer, have better lighting, and have anti slip material. We have no problem with that.”

Additional policy decisions addressed in the press release include the cancellation of drag-related engage events, the renaming of “Pride Week” to Spring Fest, and the alleged failure to provide a safe environment for art students to create.

“The drag event was scheduled for April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Parkway Ballroom in the Student Union. It was canceled,” Yordy said. “Springfest is scheduled for April 22-26. It was originally planned as Pride Week, and it was changed.”

The College Democrats assert that these policies must be nullified and withdrawn immediately, emphasizing that Chancellor Everts’ status as an unelected official does not grant her the authority to infringe upon students’ constitutional rights. They vow to challenge these actions. They encourage students and stakeholders to stay informed and engaged, hinting at potential future actions to address their grievances.

Press release from Appalachian State College Democrats dated March 22, 2024.

