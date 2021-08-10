Appalachian State Athletics Surplus Sale this Saturday Beginning at 9 a.m.

App State Athletics will host a Surplus Sale for fans on Saturday, Aug. 14, on the fifth floor of the Ricks Athletics Complex (425 Jack Branch Drive, Boone, NC, 28608).



The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m., or while supplies last.



Items on sale will include team-issued uniforms and gear across all varsity App State sports, Nike apparel, special memorabilia and more. Transactions will be by credit card only.



Face coverings are required for all indoor campus locations, per current university and town of Boone policies.



App State will not host a Fan Fest this fall, in order to protect the health and safety of Mountaineer student-athletes, coaches and staff. Preparations continue for hosting full-capacity crowds at fall sporting events, while following state and local health guidelines to ensure a safe environment for student-athletes, staff and visitors.

