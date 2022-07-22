Appalachian Energy Summit reports $1.6 billion in avoided energy costs statewide

App State hosts decade of NC energy conferences to put ideas into action

App State Chief Sustainability Officer Lee Ball gives opening remarks at the 2022 Appalachian Energy Summit, titled “Regenerative, Resilient and Sustainable: Celebrating 10 Years of Best Practice.” The summit hosts energy leaders from different government agencies and businesses, as well as students and representatives of the member institutions in the UNC System. This year the attendees learned that the state had reached $1.6 billion in avoided energy costs and is on its way to the $2 billion goal set for 2025. Photo by Troy Tuttle

The annual Appalachian Energy Summit has spearheaded a decadelong effort to reduce energy use, resulting in $1.6 billion in avoided energy costs by the University of North Carolina System, North Carolina community colleges and other state agencies since 2002–03.

Since 2012, the Appalachian Energy Summit — a three-day, annual event envisioned and hosted by App State — has gathered faculty, staff and students from colleges and universities, energy managers and visionaries, and government and industry leaders to share ideas and put into action ecological, financial and social processes designed to improve energy efficiency across the UNC System, the state and beyond. The expectation is that the UNC System and state partners will realize $2 billion in avoided costs by 2025.

“For a decade, the Appalachian Energy Summit has facilitated a collaborative learning environment in energy efficiency,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “The resulting energy savings are impressive financial gains for North Carolina taxpayers, and I’m proud that App State has been the driving force behind creating and presenting the summit each year, which also offers numerous opportunities for students to share their scholarship and learn from some of the most innovative minds in the energy industry.”

The UNC System continues to lead the state in energy reduction costs thanks to the efforts of all 17 System members. Since 2002–03, UNC Wilmington, Western Carolina University and App State have achieved the highest reductions of energy use by square foot, at 51%, 50% and 47%, respectively.

App State’s energy use reduction of 47% since 2002–03 exceeds the goal in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 80: North Carolina’s Commitment to Address Climate Change and Transition to a Clean Energy Economy to reduce energy consumption per square foot in state-owned buildings by at least 40% from fiscal year 2002–03 levels.

App State has reached $48.9 million in avoided energy costs since the 2002–03 fiscal year. Additionally, the university has avoided water use costs totaling $13.5 million. App State has a combined $62.4 million in utility savings.

At the 2022 Appalachian Energy Summit, participants learned that the state has saved over $1.6 billion in avoided energy costs since 2002–03. This scatter plot represents how each of the 17 schools in the UNC System are performing in the challenge to reduce energy use per square foot. The state goal, set in 2018, is to reduce energy consumption per square foot in state-owned buildings by at least 40% (measured from baseline 2002-03 fiscal year levels), and UNC Wilmington, Western Carolina University and App State are leading the way with 51%, 50% and 47%, respectively, in their reduction of energy use per square foot. Graphic courtesy of the North Carolina State Energy Office

This graph provides a breakdown of the 2020–21 fiscal year energy spending amounts across the member institutions of the UNC System. The state has achieved $1.6 billion in avoided energy costs on its way to a 2025 goal of $2 billion. This graph also notes the percentages of reduced energy use by square foot that UNC Wilmington, Western Carolina University and App State have reached since 2002–03. Graphic courtesy of the North Carolina State Energy Office

The Appalachian Energy Summit is designed primarily for faculty, staff and students at institutions of higher learning, as well as local and state government staff, and employees of nonprofit organizations focused on energy and sustainability.

“We are delighted to return — in person — for the 2022 Appalachian Energy Summit,” said Dr. Lee Ball, chief sustainability officer at App State. “This summit continues to attract new attendees as well as our old friends focused on innovative ideas and solutions to help us all make measurable progress with our clean energy, energy efficiency, climate action and sustainability goals.”

The 2022 summit included a range of government, academic and business speakers. Attendees, including students, heard reports on current and proposed legislation to increase energy efficiency and sustainability through policy and spending actions. UNC System school representatives shared information about research and initiatives to lower their energy costs. Attendees also joined tours of App State’s campus gardens, high-performance greenhouse at the Sustainable Development Teaching and Research Farm, the campus compost facilities, the Renewable Energy Initiative (REI) and Team Sunergy’s solar vehicle workshop.

