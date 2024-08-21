App State’s “The Schaefer Center Presents” Series Announces the Fall 2024 Season



Ailey II, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Black Violin, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band come to Boone. Tickets on sale Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10am.

The Schaefer Center Presents (SCP) performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources, announces its Fall 2024 season, which runs October 4 – December 12. The series offers a diverse array of music, theatre and dance designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the campus, community and region. Featured this fall are a modern dance ensemble comprised of some of the company’s finest talent, a masterful Americana folk duo, a genre-busting musical fusion group, and a legendary New Orleans band celebrating the holidays. All events will be held at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30pm. Tickets on sale Wednesday, August 28 at 10am.

Tickets can be purchased at TheSchaeferCenter.org, in person at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or by calling 828-262-4046. SCP’s Spring 2025 season will be announced in late fall.

FALL 2024

AILEY II: THE NEXT GENERATION OF DANCE

Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

$45 Tier 1, $35 Tier 2, $25 Tier 3, $15 All Students

Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance marks its 50th anniversary of merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers. Founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company embodies founder Alvin Ailey’s pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Througout the last half century, Ailey II has flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs.

“Off-the-charts energy.” —The New Yorker

“There’s nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II, the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.” —The New York Times

“Second to none.” —Dance Magazine

GILLIAN WELCH & DAVID RAWLINGS

Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

$60 Tier 1, $50 Tier 2, $40 Tier 3, $25 App State Students

Gillian Welch’s rich and remarkable career spans over 25 years, and she and her musical partner David Rawlings are a pillar of the modern acoustic music world. They have been hailed by Pitchfork as “modern masters of American folk” and “protectors of the American folk song” by Rolling Stone. For her work as executive producer as well as a performer and songwriter on the eight-times platinum O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack, Welch was awarded the Album of the Year Grammy, and was simultaneously nominated for her own Time (The Revelator), which Rolling Stone called one of the best albums of the 2000s and is widely considered by critics to be one of the best albums of all time. This release was Welch-Rawlings’ first on their own record label, Acony Records, helping to establish the duo’s fierce commitment to independent music. Welch and Rawlings recently released their 10th studio album, Woodland. The new 10-song collection mingles full band tracks with intricate duet performances all tied together with the duo’s signature sound and lyricism and cements the pair’s iconoclastic position at the forefront of acoustic music.

BLACK VIOLIN — BV20: THEN & NOW

Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

$45 Tier 1, $35 Tier 2, $25 Tier 3, $15 All Students

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Black Violin, the groundbreaking duo that has captivated audiences around the globe, harmoniously merging the sophistication of classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop. Experience the evolution of Black Violin from their humble beginnings to widespread acclaim with a show that promises to leave you feeling inspired, energized, and uplifted. Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste take the stage — along with Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on the keys — blending classical strings with hip-hop beats through a performance that defies expectations and redefines genres.

Kev and Wil illustrate the journey of their 20-year career, highlighting the moments that shaped them into the musical trailblazers they are today — from high school orchestra classmates to triumphant winners at Showtime at the Apollo to captivating headline performers and music education advocates. With new music that pushes boundaries and revitalized classics that have stood the test of time, this show is a testament to the duo’s growth, passion, and dedication to their craft.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band at The Cottage

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND: CREOLE CHRISTMAS

Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7:30pm

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

$45 Tier 1, $35 Tier 2, $25 Tier 3, $15 All Students

Celebrate the season as the Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns with the Creole Christmas concert series, which features New Orleans classics as well as some of the band’s best-loved holiday selections with a twist.

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it’s crucial to remember that throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City’s inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly livinghistory.

Tickets

Seating is tiered at three levels. A $15 ticket is available for all students for most shows, App State students receive specially priced tickets for Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and App State faculty/staff will receive a discount off all shows during the first two weeks of sales. Buy tickets at TheSchaeferCenter.org, in person at the Schaefer (733 Rivers St), or by calling 828.262.4046.

About The Schaefer Center Presents

“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.

APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series

APPlause!, now in its 12th year, is an educational companion series to The Schaefer Center Presents, drawing thousands of students and teachers from across the region each year to experience the magic of live theatre. APPlause! presents a variety of world-class music, theatre, and dance tailored specifically for young audiences and educators. Most events run 60 minutes, with certain events also featured in full on the evening mainstage series. Registration for teachers and homeschoolers opens on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7am. Registration and information at https://theschaefercenter.org/applause/.

AILEY II: THE NEXT GENERATION OF DANCE

Friday, October 4 at 10am

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for all grades

$5/person*

Dance Magazine calls Ailey II “second to none,” and The New York Times declares, “There’s nothing like an evening spent with Ailey II, the younger version of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.” Ailey II, founded in 1974 as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, embodies Ailey’s pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Ailey II is one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs.

APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY’S STEELY PAN STEEL BAND

Friday, October 25 at 10am

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for Grades K-5

$1/person*

Experience the Steel Pan drumming of Trinidad and Tobago with our very own Mountaineers! The ensemble — who performs a variety of music from traditional soca/calypsos and classical, to rock & roll and traditional Appalachian Mountain music — showcases the variety of music that can be performed on the pans as they teach the history, science and sounds of the steel drum.



BLACK VIOLIN — BV20: THEN & NOW

Friday, November 8 at 10am

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for Grades 3-12

$5/person*

Black Violin was an instant APPlause! Series favorite upon their debut at the Schaefer Center in 2018. Prepare for an unforgettable evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Black Violin, the groundbreaking duo that has captivated audiences around the globe — harmoniously merging the sophistication of classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop. Don’t miss this sensational school performance, followed by a show-stopping evening performance featuring local young musicians!

BALLET HISPANICO: PERFORMANCES FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

Friday, February 7 at 10am

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for Grades 2-6

$3/person*

Performances for Young People take audiences on a guided journey through Latinx dance and culture. This interactive, fun-filled exploration features excerpts of the Ballet Hispánico repertoire narrated by the company’s artistic leadership. Music, cultural connections, choreography insights, and history come together to deepen the audience’s experience of dance. Students are exposed to world-class choreographers and cultural contexts while learning about Latinx icons such as Celia Cruz and Tito Puente. The audience will have the opportunity to interact with teaching artists and educators through a live dance session and Q&A.

LAURA BOOSINGER AND JOSH GOFORTH: STORYTELLING AND BALLADS OF THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS

Friday, February 7 at 10am

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for Grades 4-12

$3/person*

PLUS… Educator Workshop March 17 at 4:30pm

Laura Boosinger has won glowing reviews wherever she appears and is blessed with an “essence of the mountains” spirit that can take you back to the good old days when folks used to huddle around the radio. It’s said that people who haven’t seen her live should prepare themselves for a “goose pimples experience.” Josh Goforth is an outstanding musician, acclaimed fiddler, guitar picker, mandolin player and storyteller, from Madison County, NC. Josh has already garnered a Grammy Award nomination and has established himself as a great producer as well as stunning instrumentalist. Sing Out magazine called Josh and Laura’s latest CD, Most of All, “Simple, direct and as good as it gets.”

BILLY JONAS BAND

Wednesday, April 9 at 10am

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Recommended for Grades K-3

$3/person*

PLUS… Educator Workshop April 9 at 4:30pm

Throw out the rules when the Billy Jonas Band hits the stage. It’s a musical conversation… a sonic celebration … a splendiferous gathering of old and young, because at a Billy Jonas Band show, the ensemble is… everyone! Billy Jonas — performer, singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist and educator — has perfected the art of the neo-tribal hootenanny around the globe: original songs performed with a generous dose of audience participation. Jonas uses his voice, guitar, and industrial re-percussion (homemade creations of buckets and barrels, keys and cans, bells and body percussion) to create a soul-spelunking, heart-healing, joy-filled journey of spirited music that is accessible to anyone and everyone, regardless of age or cultural background.

*Homeschool groups and small groups pay $5 per person for all shows

Registration and more information at TheSchaeferCenter.org/Applause.

About APPlause!

Every season, affordable music, dance, film and theatre events are offered to students and their teachers from K-12 classrooms across the region. A variety of in-person and virtual events enable students to experience everything from high-energy acrobatics and Appalachian music to international dance and literary classics brought to life through theatrical productions. Featuring local, regional and world-renowned professional artists, the mission of the program is to share university arts resources with the public, private and home school network across our region. Study guide materials connect every performance to the classroom curriculum.

