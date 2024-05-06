App State’s Spring Commencement Ceremonies are May 10–11 in the Holmes Convocation Center

App State will recognize spring 2024 graduates during commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11. Ceremonies will take place each day at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the George M. Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

Appalachian State University will recognize spring 2024 graduates during commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11.

Ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day in the George M. Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus.

During the events, graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers. App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris will confer degrees upon graduates at each ceremony, which will include graduates from each of App State’s academic colleges and the Hayes School of Music. Graduate students will attend the college ceremony represented by their major field of study.

Free parking for graduates and guests attending commencement ceremonies is available in these lots:

Rivers Street Parking Deck

Peacock Lot

New River Hall Lot

Garwood Lot

Blue Ridge Parking Deck (Stadium)

Graduates and guests should review information at appstate.edu/commencement, including the Holmes Center’s Bag and Admission Policy for permitted items — small, clear plastic bags; small clutch purses; individual seat cushions; and medically necessary items.

On Friday, May 10, ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:

9 a.m.: College of Fine and Applied Arts

College of Fine and Applied Arts 1 p.m.: Hayes School of Music, Reich College of Education, University College

Hayes School of Music, Reich College of Education, University College 5 p.m.: Beaver College of Health Sciences

On Saturday, May 11, ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:

9 a.m.: Walker College of Business

Walker College of Business 1 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences — actuarial science, anthropology, biology, chemistry and fermentation sciences, computer science, geography and planning, geological and environmental sciences, government and justice studies, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, veterinary technology

College of Arts and Sciences — actuarial science, anthropology, biology, chemistry and fermentation sciences, computer science, geography and planning, geological and environmental sciences, government and justice studies, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, veterinary technology 5 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences — Appalachian studies, English, gender, women’s and sexuality studies, global studies, history, interdisciplinary studies, languages, literatures and cultures, philosophy and religion, psychology, sociology

A livestream of each event will be made available on App State’s commencement website. Visit appstate.edu/commencement for more information.

