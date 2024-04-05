App State’s Office of Sustainability Announces Earth Month Events That Are Open to Public

App State’s Office of Sustainability invites the community to celebrate Earth Month with a series of events on the Boone campus this April. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

Appalachian State University’s Office of Sustainability invites the community to celebrate Earth Month with a series of events on the Boone campus this April.

Events include garden work days, a film screening, the Earth Day Expo, an outdoor concert and much more.

Following is the complete schedule of Earth Month events. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit sustain.appstate.edu/news-events/earth-month.

Mess on the Mall

April 10

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sanford Mall

Join the Office of Sustainability in hands-on zero waste education. Suit up and take a deeper look at trash, recycling and composting on campus.

Zero Waste Baseball Game

April 13

1–7 p.m.

Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium

Similar to the zero waste basketball and football efforts, participants will be hand sorting waste into recycling and compost at the game. Those who are able to go to the game can stop by the Office of Sustainability table for zero waste games, swag, and to see zero waste stations with compost options.

National Gardening Day

April 14

1 p.m.

App State Farm

In honor of National Gardening Day, the Office of Sustainability will be hosting a day of service at the App State farm. Join garden ambassadors for a day of weeding, planting and caring for the different plants the App State Farm has to offer. Transportation from the Office of Sustainability will be provided. Reach out to Lanie Karstrom, the sustainability outreach director, to secure a seat, at karstromlr@appstate.edu.

Free Store Road Show

April 16

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sanford Mall

Come learn about the Office of Sustainability’s Food Pantry and Free Store. Help divert landfill waste by getting free clothes and learn about how to donate old clothes to help the environment and the community. If there is rainy weather, the event will move inside the Plemmons Student Union in the International Hallway.

Spring Sustainability Film Series — Earth Month Audio Under the Stars

April 16

7 p.m.

Sanford Mall

Come join the Office of Sustainability and the App Docs Documentary Film Services for a night under the stars by a firepit. Connect with fellow Mountaineers and celebrate Earth Month while streaming environmentally themed audio documentaries.

Earth Day Expo

April 19

1–4 p.m.

Sanford Mall

Celebrate Earth Day with the Office of Sustainability. Come learn more about sustainable organizations both on and off campus by engaging with groups that represent each of the United Nations’ 17 sustainable development goals. Students can opt in to a challenge from the Office of Sustainability to learn about at least 10 of the 17 goals in order to receive a free limited-edition Earth Day T-shirt.

Waste Wise Wednesday

April 24

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Central Dining Hall

The Office of Sustainability invites guests to play a waste sorting game in Central Dining Hall. Learn which items can be recycled, added to the compost bin, or simply put in the trash. Winners of the game will receive a raffle ticket to be put in the running for a swag bag with Office of Sustainability merchandise. There will also be free stickers, buttons and reusable items.

Spring Sustainability Film Series — Earth Month Film Fest: Two Feature Films and Discussion with Guest Filmmaker Garrett Martin

April 24

5 p.m.

IG Greer Theater

The Office of Sustainability, along with AppDocs and University Forum, invites guests to view two feature films — “The River Runs On” and “Unbounded” — followed by a discussion with guest filmmaker Garrett Martin.

Grad Expo

April 25

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Grandfather Mountain Ballroom — Plemmons Student Union

Join the Office of Sustainability to learn more about all things sustainable, including info on App State’s regalia reuse program and to take the sustainability graduation pledge.

Author Talk: Britt Wray

April 25

6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Ballroom — Plemmons Student Union

Britt Wray’s research on the psychological effects of climate change, outlined in her book “Generation Dread,” reveals that acknowledging and dealing with climate anxiety helps people find purpose, avoid burnout and solve both mental health and ecological problems. The Pathways to Resilience QEP will host Wray as a guest speaker for Earth Month at App State.

Rock n’ Roots

April 26

4–6:30 p.m.

The Roots Garden, Howard Street

Join the Office of Sustainability for an afternoon of live music and appreciation for Boone’s campus gardens. This free concert will include tabling and interactive activities facilitated by environmental groups on campus. Grab a blanket, bring a friend and jam out on the Roots Garden lawn to celebrate Earth Month.

Repair Hub

April 27

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Grandfather Ballroom — Plemmons Student Union

The Office of Sustainability is sponsoring Repair Hub for an Earth Month event and is inviting some campus friends to join. Do you have broken or torn items around your house? Bring them to the Repair Hub pop up. Repair Hub is a nonprofit whose goal is to keep things out of the waste stream, show people how to fix items and build community through repair.

