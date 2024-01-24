App State’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day Memorial Service is Jan. 27

Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies will host an International Holocaust Remembrance Day Memorial Service at 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 at App State’s Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, located at 423 W. King St. in Boone. The event is free and open to the public.

Virtual attendance options are also available. Those who wish to attend virtually may register here.

This event is co-presented by App State’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies, College of Arts and Sciences, Department of History and Department of Philosophy and Religion, along with the Temple of the High Country and the Town of Boone.

The event will include remarks on the meaning of Holocaust remembrance by Holocaust survivor Michael Berkowicz. The program will also feature Rabbi Alty Weinreb of the Temple of the High Country.

For more information about International Holocaust Remembrance Day, visit holocaust.appstate.edu/events/international-holocaust-remembrance-day.

With questions, or for more information, contact holocaust@appstate.edu or via phone at 828-262-6118.

