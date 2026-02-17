App State’s Department of Government and Justice Studies to host Lab iMPACTLY Nonprofit Workshop April 9

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University’s Department of Government and Justice Studies, in collaboration with the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning for Student Success, will host its second Lab iMPACTLY Nonprofit Workshop. The event will be held Thursday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 201A of Plemmons Student Union.

This year’s workshop is anchored in the reality that the nonprofit sector is undergoing a massive shift, requiring organizations to simultaneously embrace rapid technological innovation and deepen human connection.

Under the theme “The Future-Proof Nonprofit: AI-Driven Storytelling and Strategic Governance,” participants will explore how to navigate an era in which funding landscapes shift rapidly and digital tools are redefining engagement. By converging artificial intelligence with storytelling and pairing it with robust governance strategies, the workshop aims to offer a roadmap for organizations to not just survive the next decade, but to lead in community impact.

“Lab iMPACTLY is not a passive lecture series — it is a hands-on, simulation-based learning environment,” said Dr. Mac-Jane Crayton, event organizer and assistant professor in the Department of Government and Justice Studies. “We have designed this year’s curriculum with a ‘no fluff’ policy. Participants will engage in interactive learning labs and leave with practical templates, roadmaps and tools they can immediately implement at their agencies to see results.”

Program highlights and confirmed speakers

The workshop brings together regional experts and funders to lead sessions on:

The intersection of AI and storytelling: Leveraging new technology to craft data-driven narratives that captivate modern donors.

Leveraging new technology to craft data-driven narratives that captivate modern donors. Winning and managing large grants: Insights from major funders, including Alison Duncan, grants manager at Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust; Brandon Zeigler, chief impact officer at The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro; and Ismael Salgado, program manager at Foundation For The Carolinas.

Insights from major funders, including Alison Duncan, grants manager at Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust; Brandon Zeigler, chief impact officer at The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro; and Ismael Salgado, program manager at Foundation For The Carolinas. Fundraising strategy: Madeleine Nance, co-founder of Kind Word, will share expertise on strategic development and communication.

Madeleine Nance, co-founder of Kind Word, will share expertise on strategic development and communication. Building and leading an effective board: Strategies for governance that drive growth, led by experts including Mark Bumgarner, executive director of Catawba County United Way, and others.

One of the most critical takeaways for attendees will be a proven framework for securing and managing major funding. Through the interactive “Winning and Managing Large Grants” simulation, participants will leave with practical templates for grant management and techniques to craft data-driven narratives that resonate with today’s sophisticated donors.

Direct Response to Community Feedback

Based on feedback from the inaugural workshop, this year’s program features two significant additions:

Expanded “netgiving” opportunities: Moving beyond standard networking, the schedule is designed to facilitate resource sharing and peer-to-peer problem solving, allowing attendees to connect more deeply with fellow leaders.

Moving beyond standard networking, the schedule is designed to facilitate resource sharing and peer-to-peer problem solving, allowing attendees to connect more deeply with fellow leaders. New session on volunteer management: In response to local demand, a dedicated session will cover “Recruiting, Retaining and Managing Nonprofit Staff and Volunteers,” offering best practices for stabilizing the nonprofit workforce.

Workshop tickets cost $35 through March 2, then increase to $40. The registration fee is all-inclusive, covering breakfast and lunch, as well as exclusive access to the Nonprofit Success Toolkit. Attendees will also receive a comprehensive implementation kit to take home, including:

Board recruitment templates and skills matrices.

Fundraising and stewardship planning worksheets.

Ready-to-edit case for support templates.

Strategic planning frameworks for immediate use.

For details and registration, visit gjs.appstate.edu/news-events/lab-impactly-nonprofit-workshop. For disability accommodations, visit odr.appstate.edu. Questions can be directed to Crayton via email at craytonmm@appstate.edu or by phone at (828) 262-6345.