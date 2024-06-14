App State’s Conference & Event Services Recognized as ‘One-Stop Shop’ for Event Planning

Appalachian State University is the first college or university in North Carolina to achieve One-Stop Shop Certification through the Association of Collegiate Conference and Events Directors–International (ACCED-I). The certification recognizes organizations that provide the most effective planning atmosphere to successfully stage a collegiate conference or event.

One-Stop Shop Certification assures all parties offer the following:

One contact through which a planner may secure all university services

through which a planner may secure all university services One contract that covers all services the planner will receive from the university

that covers all services the planner will receive from the university One bill (itemized) for all services provided by the university

App State’s Office of Conference and Event Services achieved the certification for its streamlined approach to event planning.

“This accreditation highlights our mission to make hosting an event at App State as easy as possible,” said Frances Keel, App State’s director of Conference and Event Services. “By providing one point of contact for everything from catering to registration, we ensure attention to detail and high standards of excellence and efficiency are maintained.”

Conference and Event Services at App State supports approximately 70 conferences annually and generates approximately $1.4 million in gross revenue each year for the university. Over half of the office’s business comes from repeat customers, and many of the conference attendees are from outside of the area. Frequent conference and event client organizations coming to App State include youth leadership and athletic organizations, religious organizations, government agencies, educational organizations, corporations, university departments and more.

Event spaces range in capacity from 20 people to thousands, including rooms in the Plemmons Student Union and academic buildings, auditoriums, theaters and concert halls, the Grandview Ballroom of Kidd Brewer Stadium’s north end zone facility and the Holmes Convocation Center. Services for events include sleeping accommodations, dining and catering, parking and transportation and more.

One-Stop Shop Certification is achieved through an extensive process review, including references from event planners. Qualified institutions must renew their certifications every five years to ensure adherence to industry best practices that more closely align with convention facilities and finer hotels. With this certification, App State joins over 300 accredited institutions in North America, Europe and Asia.

For more information about Conference and Event Services at App State, visit conferences.appstate.edu.

About Conference and Event Services

For over 30 years, the Office of Conference and Event Services at App State has supported hundreds of clients in hosting academic, athletic, corporate and private events. The university offers more than 45 unique venues that can accommodate parties of ten or ten thousand. For more information, visit conferences.appstate.edu.

About ACCED-I

The Association of Collegiate Conference and Events Directors-International was founded in 1980 and is the only independent educational association dedicated to professional growth and development in the collegiate conference and events profession. For more information on the Association, contact ACCED-I at (970) 449-4960 or visit acced-i.org.

