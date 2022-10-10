App State’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies Presents International Human Rights Expert Craig Higson-Smith

Western notions of transitional justice do not always support healing from torture and organized violence, like genocide. Is there no justice without healing? Is there no healing without justice?

International human rights expert Craig Higson-Smith is slated to speak at App State on October 19 at 7 p.m. about the role of seeking justice in healing torture and genocide. This event titled, “No Justice with Healing? No Healing without Justice?,” is being presented by the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies, and it is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the library parking garage.

Attendees will meet at Belk Library in Room 114 to listen to Craig Higson-Smith speak. He is a South African human rights activist and psychologist who has worked for years on the questions of healing and justice for survivors of organized violence and torture. He engaged deeply with survivors of war crimes in multiple locations including the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa and in East Africa, the Horn of Africa, West Africa, the Middle East and South East Asia. Of particular relevance to this presentation and questions of transitional justice is his work with survivors of the Democratic Republic Trials in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Syria.

Biographical Information

Craig Higson-Smith is a South African human rights activist and research psychologist who has worked on questions of healing and justice for survivors of organized violence and torture for over thirty years. Through his work he has engaged deeply with survivors of war-crimes in multiple contexts including Southern Africa, East Africa and the Horn of Africa, West Africa, the Middle East and South East Asia. Higson-Smith holds a doctorate in psychology from the University of the Witwatersrand and currently serves as the Director of Evaluation and Research.

Zoom access will become available via registration at the website: https://holocaust.appstate.edu/

Courtesy of the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies.

