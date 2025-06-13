App State’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies Announces Recipients of 2024–25 White Rose Student Research Conte

Sebastian Flores, left, and Statton Solak, right, are the first- and second-place winners of the 2024–25 White Rose Student Research Contest.

Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies (CJHPS) has announced the recipients of its inaugural White Rose Student Research Contest.

The contest, supported through a grant from anonymous donors, is an annual program dedicated to teaching deep learning on the Holocaust and promoting historical rigor. The contest encourages teachers to advise eighth through 12th grade students on writing an essay based on a pre-established topic relating to the Holocaust, which changes each year. The 2024–25 topic was “Americans and the Holocaust,” which explored America’s role in ending the Holocaust and helping the victims.

The first- and second-place prize winners receive cash awards with additional related gifts, while runners-up receive the gifts only. The teachers of the winners are awarded a $150 gift card to use at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Deanie and Jay Stein Museum Shop.

“Scoring went through two phases, one in which each anonymous paper was graded by three different judges using a rubric. The scores were then averaged to find the top five students,” explained Amy Hudnall, assistant director of CJHPS. “These five scores were then evaluated by three blue ribbon judges — people with special knowledge of the topic and teaching. After great discussion, the final decisions were made.”

The 2024–25 White Rose Student Research Contest awards ceremony was held on Monday, April 28. During the ceremony, the award winners were announced:

Sebastian Flores, an eighth grade student from Wilmington, received the first place award. His submission was advised by Britt Rogers, of New Hanover County Schools.

Statton Solak, a ninth grade student from Camden, received the second place award. Solak's submission was advised by Wesley Young, of Camden County Schools.

“These young people all submitted meaningful and thoughtful papers, and it was a difficult decision,” said Hudnall.

CJHPS recognized the Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, the Gizella Gross Abramson Resource Center for Holocaust and Civil Rights Education, the North Carolina Council on the Holocaust and anonymous donors for their support of the inaugural contest. Additionally, the Center thanked the steering committee members and contest judges for their time and effort.

About the Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies

Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies was established in 2002 to develop new educational opportunities for students, teachers and the community. Located administratively within the College of Arts and Sciences, the center’s vision promotes tolerance, understanding and respect for all human life. To accomplish this vision, the center works to strengthen tolerance, understanding and remembrance by increasing the knowledge of Jewish culture and history, teaching the history and meaning of the Holocaust and utilizing these experiences to explore peaceful avenues for human improvement and the prevention of further genocides. Learn more at holocaust.appstate.edu.