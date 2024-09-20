App State to launch Fall 2024 Aging Academy Speaker Series on Sept. 20

The Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness (App Well) will kick off its annual Aging Academy Speaker Series on Friday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. in Levine Hall of Health Sciences room 103. Dr. Li Li, a leading researcher in exercise science and human movement from Georgia Southern University, will present “The Impact of Physical Activity on Longevity,” with a focus on how movement can enhance longevity and overall health.

A reception with complimentary refreshments will begin at 2 p.m. in the Levine Hall of Health Sciences Lewis Atrium, located at 1179 State Farm Road in Boone. The event is free and on-site parking is available. To register, call 828-262-7690, or visit https://ihhs.appstate.edu/ageworkshop.

“We love seeing community members attend the Aging Academy Speaker Series and gain information valuable to individuals and caregivers,” said Mary Sheryl Horine, outreach and education director for App Well. “This year’s Aging Academy series will feature experts discussing cognitive wellness, dementia, exercise and resources like Medicare and care facility payments. We’re excited to start with Dr. Li’s talk on exercise and aging.”

The Aging Academy is an educational component to App Well’s Aging Well program, which includes health and wellness screenings, such as balance, memory, nutrition and hearing assessments, and a variety of support groups. For more information on the Aging Well program, call 828-262-8658, or visit https://appwell.appstate.edu/agingwell.

Additional 2024 Aging Academy Events:

Friday, Oct. 4, 3 p.m. —“Exercise for Cardiovascular Health”with Dr. Becca Kappus, associate professor in App State’s Department of Public Health and Exercise Science.

Friday, Nov. 15, 3 p.m. —“Cognitive Fitness” with Dr. Kim McCullough, professor in App State’s Department of Rehabilitation Sciences.

Friday, Dec. 6, 3 p.m. —“Aging Socially and Christmas Cookie Decorating” with Dr. Sia Beasley, App Well’s fall prevention project manager.

Each of the free community events will take place in Levine Hall of Health Sciences room 103.

