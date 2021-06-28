App State to Hold Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic July 1

Appalachian State University will hold a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 1, from 9 a.m.–noon in Room 201 (Blue Ridge Ballroom) in Plemmons Student Union.

Parking will be available in the East Howard Street Lot, behind PSU.

The clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine, which is approved for adults ages 18 and older. First and second dose appointments are available. For those who receive a first dose, clinic staff will help schedule your second dose appointment at App State or another location.

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts provides a $10 App State Campus Dining gift card to everyone who gets vaccinated at the university’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments are recommended for little/no wait times.

Register for an appointment at appstate.edu/go/coronavirus/vaccine.



Call 828-262-3100 or email [email protected] with questions or for assistance with appointments.

There is no charge for the vaccine, nor do you need to provide any insurance information or show identification.



Please remember to wear a face covering and short sleeves or clothing with easy access to your upper arm.

Visit the vaccine page of App State’s coronavirus website for additional information.

