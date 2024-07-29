App State Supports Sustainable Agriculture Education & Hosts Carolina Meat Conference

July 30 – 31, 2024, Appalachian State University will host the Carolina Meat Conference (CMC) on its campus and surrounding local farms. Boone, NC is an area with a rich history of small farms, livestock farming, and self-reliance—a fitting backdrop for this significant conference.



The Carolina Meat Conference is a biennial event that brings together hundreds of attendees from across the nation. Organized by NC Choices, an initiative of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems (CEFS) in collaboration with NC Cooperative Extension, the conference is a leading forum for sustainable agriculture, focusing specifically on local meats and cheeses.



Supporting Sustainable Food Production

The conference aims to promote sustainable food production and emphasize the role of food animals within regenerative agricultural systems. This year’s event will highlight practices such as rotational grazing, which plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy soils and grasslands.

Dr. Anne Fanatico, a faculty member in Appalachian State University’s Department of Sustainable Development, notes, “Forage plants capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere via photosynthesis and store carbon in the form of organic matter in grasslands and soil. Although cattle produce methane as a by-product, grazing is key to help maintain healthy grasslands around the world.”

Featured Speakers and Events

Local grassfed beef farmers, including Gray Shipley from Shipley Farm and Alex Brown from Brown’s Farm Ridge, will share their expertise. Watauga County Extension Director Jim Hamilton and Livestock Extension Agent Kendra Phipps will discuss the importance of healthy soil and effective grazing practices.

Temple Grandin, an international expert on animal welfare and neurodivergent education, will serve as a keynote speaker, addressing humane livestock handling. She will also be available for book signings.



The conference will bring together leaders in pasture-based meat and cheese production, including farmers, chefs, scientists, and business professionals. With a strong culinary focus, the event will feature local tastings to showcase the region’s finest offerings.



Community Engagement and Educational Opportunities

Frontline to Farm, a sponsor of the conference, is supporting five farmer veterans to attend. This program, part of Appalachian State’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, helps military veterans explore farming as a career.



Appalachian State University’s Goodnight Family Sustainable Development Department offers a B.S. with a concentration in sustainable agriculture, covering topics such as soil fertility, principles of agroecology, sustainable livestock production, and farm business management. The department also has a diversified farm in Fleetwood, NC, which hosts a Pastured Poultry Research Unit integrated with pastures for beef cattle and woodlot swine. This facility includes a mobile processing unit for poultry and offers applied farming classes.



Fanatico, a Co-Director of Frontline to Farm, will host an exhibitor booth at the conference to discuss opportunities for military veterans and beginning farmers, as well as the university’s Sustainable Development program.



Leading the Way in Sustainable Agriculture Education

Appalachian State University and NC State University are at the forefront of education in sustainable agriculture, driving climate and community resilience through innovative programs and research.



About Frontline to Farm

Frontline to Farm, a program of Appalachian State University’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, aids veterans with the transition to civilian life by teaching sustainable farming practices through a grant from USDA/NIFA Beginning Farmer Rancher Development Program. The program also works to support sustainable gardening on campus and in the community through its Victory Garden project, a re-imagining of the WWII Victory Garden that focuses on food security, food and farm equity, the environment, and connecting farmers with their communities. Frontline to Farm is a collaborative effort between the Department of Sustainable Development and the Department of Communication. Dr. Anne Fanatico and Dr. Lynn Gibbard spearheaded the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture-funded program. Eddy Labus, Sustainable Agriculture Specialist with the National Center for Appropriate Technology, is a partner in the program, assists with planning, and is a speaker at the training.

To find out more or how to support Frontline to Farm, visit our website:

www.FrontlinetoFarm.appstate.edu



About the College of Fine and Applied Arts

Appalachian State University’s College of Fine and Applied Arts is a dynamic and innovative group of seven academic departments, bringing together a variety of perspectives, experiences, and real-world education to provide unique opportunities for student success. The college has more than 3,500 undergraduate and graduate majors. Its departments are Applied Design, Art, Communication, Military Science and Leadership, Sustainable Development, Sustainable Technology and the Built Environment, and Theatre and Dance. Learn more at https://faa.appstate.edu.

