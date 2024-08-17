App State Students Settle Into Boone Campus Residence Halls for Fall; Classes Start Monday

By the end of App State’s fall 2024 move-in week, Aug. 13–18, more than 6,000 Mountaineer students will have settled into their residence halls at App State’s Boone campus. Families are pictured moving their students into Dogwood Residence Hall. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

What started as a quiet Tuesday morning on Aug. 13 turned into a day of bustling excitement as first-year and returning Mountaineer students moved into their residence halls on Appalachian State University’s Boone campus, in preparation for the first day of fall 2024 classes on Monday, Aug. 19.

Among the 6,100 students moving into App State’s 19 residence halls:

approximately 3,900 first-year students;

500 transfer students; and

1,700 returning students.

“Move-in is a huge lift, and our volunteers and campus partners are tremendous at showing up to support our students and their families,” said Dr. Brandon Nelson, director of University Housing at App State.

In 2019, the university implemented a weeklong, phased move-in process, which has created a smoother home-to-campus transition for students and their families and helped to ensure the number of people arriving to campus and Boone is more metered and manageable. In previous years, move-in took place over one weekend prior to classes.

“University Housing is excited about another successful move-in week at App State,” said Dr. Amanda Cutchens, associate director of student and administrative services in University Housing. “We have enjoyed welcoming new and returning students to our campus residence halls.”

University Housing provided 100 additional move-in carts this year to help students and families expedite the move-in process. Also new for this year are move-in appointments for incoming students, allowing students to choose when they move in and contributing to a more efficient and flexible move-in experience.

Lana Benson, a first-year App State student from Fuquay-Varina, center, shares a smile with her parents, Melissa and Christopher Benson, during fall 2024 move-in week at App State’s Boone campus. Lana plans to major in elementary education. Photo by Chase Reynolds

A smooth transition to campus

Students are excited about the year ahead, with many sharing that the new appointment process has created a more accommodating environment for their move to campus.

“While moving in has been a little stressful, everyone has been so helpful — showing up with carts and offering to carry things for us,” said Lana Benson, a first-year student from Fuquay-Varina who is planning to major in elementary education. “I also got to choose when I wanted to move in by setting an early appointment time, so I can spend the afternoon unpacking with my parents.”

Alan Voth, a first-year student from Asheville planning to major in anthropology, chose to attend App State due to its “friendly and close-knit” community, he said — which was on display during move-in week: “They were very flexible. We got parked and moved in quickly,” he shared.

Parents and resident assistants have also enjoyed the move-in process.

“I am moving in our fourth child to attend college and the first Mountaineer,” said Tabitha High, of Lowell, whose son, Mario High, is a first-year student in App State’s Scholars with Diverse Abilities Program. “We are excited to be here and this process has gone so smoothly. The university gave us a block of time to move in and we arrived early, were guided to parking and have gotten help getting Mario settled in.”

“The move-in process has been so smooth compared to when I moved in as a freshman,” said Sierra Focazio, a Summit Residence Hall resident assistant, an Honors College student and a junior physics-astronomy major from Holly Springs. “I remember moving in as a freshman and so many people were here moving in at the same time. Now, things are more spread out, making it easier for students to move in and get any assistance they need.”

Dave Burch, from Durham, who helped move his daughter, first-year student Katie Burch, into her residence hall, offered this summary of move-in: “This is a very big deal — moving a child off to college — and App State has done all it can to make that transition as smooth as possible.”

Welcome to App

In conjunction with the weeklong move-in, App State’s Division of Student Affairs has organized Welcome to App events and programming that allow students to participate in multiple activities that are designed to help acquaint them with the campus, meet new friends and settle into campus life. Events through the first week of classes include:

App Ready: The Pathway to Student Success — tips and resources to be academically successful at App State.

Welcome to App Field Day — nostalgic yard games and crafts.

Boonearoo — live music on Sanford Mall.

Self-Guided Gallery Tour at the Turchin Center — featuring guides and QR codes with more information about Turchin Center artworks.

AppSpectacular — music, games and giveaways on Sanford Mall and in Varsity Gym.

Ring the Bell at Founders Plaza — a tradition signifying the beginning of students’ App State Experience.

“We want to thank our Administrative Services, Facilities and Residence Life teams for helping make this move-in week as smooth as possible for students and families,” Cutchens said. “We’d also like to thank all of those who have volunteered to help us with fall move-in. We could not do what we do without them!”

Nelson thanked App State Parking and Transportation, App State ROTC, App State Athletics and the Appalachian Police Department for their support during move-in, which included the use of the new Holmes Drive Parking Deck, and also thanked the Campus Store for hosting a daily social event for App State families during move-in week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

