App State Students Dedicate 500+ Hours Toward Hurricane Helene Relief and Recovery Efforts During “Day of Service”

Logan Varker, building area coordinator in App State University Housing, left and Anindita Das, First Year Seminar lecturer in University College, work together to move a log as part of the riverbank cleanup at Green Valley Community Park in Todd during App State’s Student Day of Service – Together We Are Mountain Strong event on Oct. 19. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Helene hit Boone, Appalachian State University welcomed its students back to campus — and they returned with a desire to serve.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, App State’s Office of Community-Engaged Leadership held its Student Day of Service – Together We Are Mountain Strong event, coordinating the volunteer work of around 175 students who collectively completed over 500 hours of community service at 15 organizations and locations across the High Country.

All volunteer work directly benefited hurricane relief and recovery efforts in local communities, with students providing services in a variety of ways, from river and trail cleanups to sorting relief supplies at distribution centers.

“Volunteering means being a part of something bigger than yourself, and I think it’s important for everyone to try it at some point,” said student volunteer Rebekah Payne. “It always feels refreshing to make a positive impact on the community.”

Payne, a junior ecology, evolution and environmental biology major from Jacksonville, worked with Blue Ridge Conservancy in the Paddy Mountain area in West Jefferson to help clean up hiking trails by raking leaves and clearing limbs from downed trees.

Students also volunteered at the following organizations and sites:

App State University Recreation’s Broadstone facility

Blowing Rock Conference Center

Boone United Trail at Boone United Methodist Church

Cornerstone Summit Church

Grace Builders Woodlots

Green Valley Community Park

Hardin Park Elementary School

Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina

RiverGirl Fishing Co.

State Line Resource Station and Rural Distribution Center

Wahoo’s Adventures

Watauga Habitat for Humanity

Watauga Riverkeeper

Wildwood Agile Learning Community

App State first-year student Sarina Prather, a communication sciences and disorders major from Wake Forest, volunteered at the Blowing Rock Conference Center to help clear trees and debris on the center’s property. She said she felt called to serve after feeling frustrated by the disconnect of being home while the App State and Boone community struggled with damages.

App State sophomore Blanca Serrano, of Durham, a building sciences major and student volunteer coordinator in Watauga Residential College, volunteers at Cornerstone Summit Church in Boone, organizing donated hurricane relief items. She was among about 175 App State students who took part in the university’s Student Day of Service – Together We Are Mountain Strong event, held Oct. 19, to assist with cleanup and recovery efforts in the High Country following Hurricane Helene. Photo by Chase Reynolds

“I wanted to physically help the community in any way I could,” said Prather. “Making such an impact and seeing fellow App State students come together in such large numbers was inspiring to see.”

Dr. Brent James, assistant director of community engagement in the Office of Community-Engaged Leadership, explained that one the goals for App State Day of Service events is for students to see what kind of work goes on in the community.

“That was especially relevant this time, because students saw the kind of damage that occurred outside of campus,” said James. “To learn firsthand about the needs of the community and what they’re dealing with, and to be able to pitch in and help, can be such a positive experience.”

Madeleine Auditori, a junior psychology-social science major from Mebane, volunteered at University Recreation’s Broadstone facility to help move rocks that had been displaced due to hurricane-induced flooding of the nearby Watauga River.

“I wanted to be more involved on campus, meet more people and be part of something that would benefit this community,” said Auditori. “After the hurricane, participating in the Day of Service had so much more meaning. I feel lucky to be able to contribute and make people’s lives even the smallest bit easier, because so many people need all the help and hard work they can get right now.”

The Day of Service provided student volunteers with breakfast, lunch and transportation, with students discussing and reflecting on their experience at the event’s conclusion.

App State hosts multiple Day of Service events for students each academic year. Visit the Community-Engaged Leadership website to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Pictured in the foreground, Bella deBlaquiere, a senior App State biology major from Wake Forest, volunteers at Wahoo’s Adventure, a tubing and whitewater rafting adventure company in Boone, during App State’s Student Day of Service – Together We Are Mountain Strong event, held Oct. 19. deBlaquiere helped clean mud from inner tubes that were impacted by flooding from Hurricane Helene. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

