App State Student Arrested For Communicating Threat Of Mass Violence Online 

By Zack Hill

A student at Appalachian State has been arrested after communicating a threat of mass violence on the social media app YikYak.

Around 6:30 p.m on Wednesday, March 8, App State student Pierce H. Chase, 18, was arrested on suspicion of Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Education Property. The threat communicated classifies as a Class H felony.

Police received reports of the threat made on YikYak, a social media app that lets users post anonymous messages, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday and were able to trace the post to a cell phone on campus. Chase was arrested a few hours later.

During the search of Chase’s residence, police found no weapons and determined that there was no threat of danger to the campus and community. His bond was set at $25,000.

“App State Police take every threat made to the App State community seriously,” said Andy Stephenson, Chief of Appalachian State Police and Director of Public Safety for App State. “We investigate every threat and will not hesitate to charge those who threaten the life, safety or health of members of our campus.”

