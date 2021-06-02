App State Sports Venues to Operate at Full Capacity in 2021-22

App State Athletics will operate all venues – including Kidd Brewer Stadium for football – at full capacity for the 2021-22 academic year.



“We are excited to welcome the App Nation back to our beautiful campus this fall,” said Director of Athletics Doug Gillin . “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone at our athletics venues. When our alumni, fans and families are cheering for our teams, it makes a big impact on the experience we provide our student-athletes in our pursuit for competitive excellence.”



On May 21, Appalachian State University announced its campus would return to pre-pandemic operations for the fall 2021 semester, with safety precautions in place. That announcement followed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s lifting of the state’s capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements and most face covering mandates.

App State will continue to follow all state and federal orders and directives of The University of North Carolina System, and will adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health in order to ensure the safest possible on-campus environment. The university will continue to set the standard for excellence with safety measures and cleaning procedures.



Football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball season tickets may be purchased by visiting www.appstatesports.com/tickets.

