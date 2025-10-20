App State Police Officer Cashae Cook earns NC’s highest award for women in law enforcement

Pictured from left to right: Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr., secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Marguie Morrison-Brown, president of the North Carolina Law Enforcement Women’s Association (NCLEWA), Appalachian State University Police Officer and NCLEWA Vice President Cashae Cook and Rico Boyce, the Raleigh Police Department’s chief of police, are pictured at the governor’s mansion in Raleigh, holding the National Police Woman Day proclamation signed by N.C. Gov. Josh Stein in September. The proclamation recognizes Sept. 12 as National Police Woman Day in North Carolina. Photo submitted

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University Police Officer Cashae Cook ’14 has been named Woman of the Year by the North Carolina Law Enforcement Women’s Association (NCLEWA). Announced last month at the association’s annual conference in Raleigh, the award recognizes Cook’s outstanding contributions and service to NCLEWA and her leadership and service in the App State Community.

The annual Woman of the Year distinction is the highest honor awarded to women in North Carolina law enforcement. Cook is the first police officer at a University of North Carolina System institution to receive the honor.

“This prestigious honor recognizes Officer Cook’s unwavering commitment to public safety, her exemplary leadership and her tireless advocacy for women in law enforcement,” said NCLEWA President Marquie Morrison-Brown. “Throughout her tenure at Appalachian State University, Officer Cook has consistently demonstrated integrity, compassion and courage — qualities that define the very best of our law enforcement community.”

Highlights of Cook’s service and accomplishments include:

Coordinating and participating in over 100 community engagement events for the App State Police Department

Teaching self-defense tactics to more than 125 women, helping them achieve both the skills and confidence needed to protect themselves

Serving on the Board of Directors for the American Children’s Home to support vulnerable youth in residential foster care

Supporting NCLEWA directly by serving two terms as vice president of the organization’s Board of Directors

Mentoring police recruits and training officers as a Strategies and Tactics of Patrol Stops officer and a general instructor for basic law enforcement training

Pursuing her Master of Public Administration at App State and, as part of her capstone studies, researching and recommending recruiting and retention measures for women police officers in North Carolina

Appalachian State University Police Officer Cashae Cook ’14 is pictured amid the fall foliage on App State’s Boone campus, wearing a pink badge during October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo by Chase Reynolds

“We’re incredibly proud of Officer Cook being named Woman of the Year,” said Johnny Brown, App State’s director of public safety and chief of police. “It’s officers like her — who are committed to public service, educating others and always volunteering to help — who make our department continue to stand out in the community and throughout the state.”

Cook shared that she is thankful to be part of an organization where she can engage in leadership, professional development, mentorship and advocacy — and help support women in law enforcement.

“I want to encourage other women — administrators, chiefs and sheriffs — to get involved in supporting women in law enforcement, and to help make sure that their officers and deputies have access to educational and professional development opportunities through associations such as NCLEWA,” Cook said.

Originally from Lexington, Cook has served as an App State police officer since 2019, and she regularly engages with students, employees and visitors on the university’s Boone campus. Cook holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a graduate certificate in nonprofit administration, both from App State. She plans to graduate with her Master of Public Administration in December.

