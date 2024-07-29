App State Partners with Project Kitty Hawk to Offer 5 Streamlined App State Online Programs in 2024–25

The degree programs in health care management, supply chain management, accounting, criminal justice, and organizational leadership and learning are designed for working adults

On April 29, App State and Project Kitty Hawk (PKH) signed an agreement that will help remove barriers to educational access and increase career readiness and advancement, particularly for adult learners in North Carolina. App State will launch five online degree programs supported by the project in the 2024–25 academic year. Pictured, from left to right, are PKH Chief Operating Officer David Eby, App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris and UNC System Executive Vice President and PKH Interim President and CEO Andrew Kelly. Photo by Chase Reynolds

As part of a statewide effort to expand higher education access to millions of working adults in North Carolina, Appalachian State University has partnered with Project Kitty Hawk, an ed tech nonprofit funded by the North Carolina General Assembly. Two App State Online undergraduate degree programs, supported by the project, will launch this fall — the Bachelor of Science in health care management and the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in supply chain management.

Three additional App State Online programs — bachelor’s degrees in accounting, criminal justice, and organizational leadership and learning — are in development through the project and will come online in spring 2025. The organizational leadership and learning program is under review with the UNC System Office for approval.

App State is the third University of North Carolina System institute to partner with the project, having signed an agreement with Project Kitty Hawk in April. Through the project, App State will offer in-demand degree programs with student support solutions specifically tailored to nontraditional learners, typically students ages 25–44.

“To ensure North Carolina’s bright future, it is essential to create clear pathways for all students — those beginning and those continuing their educational journeys — to succeed in their professional and personal endeavors,” said App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris. “Appalachian State University was founded with a mission of increasing access to education, and we are proud to join this partnership.”

She continued, “These App State Online programs will help meet market demand and strengthen the workforce in our region and state, producing graduates who are highly skilled and possess the knowledge needed to take on the challenges of tomorrow.”

With an online educational experience tailored to the unique needs of adult learners, App State’s PKH-supported online programs empower students to accelerate their path toward obtaining a college degree — positioning them to advance in their current careers or to pursue better job opportunities, said Dr. Troy Johnson, vice chancellor of enrollment management at App State.

App State leaders and faculty meet with the Project Kitty Hawk team on the Boone campus in February to discuss App State Online degree programs to be supported by Project Kitty Hawk. In the 2024–25 academic year, the university will launch five App State Online undergraduate degree programs supported by the project, all designed to serve adult learners. Photo by Chase Reynolds

“App State Online programs offer the same high-quality App State education that students receive at our Boone and Hickory campuses, with university faculty and staff supporting students through every phase of their educational journeys,” Johnson said. “Flexible program delivery formats allow students to engage with coursework at a pace that fits their lifestyles.”

Dr. Mike McKenzie, vice provost of academic program development and strategic initiatives at App State, explained that App State leaders, faculty and staff have worked collaboratively with the Project Kitty Hawk team to offer online programs that bolster the strategic goals of both the university and the System.

“The launch of these programs at App State is a testament to the dedication and leadership of many individuals. In particular, App State faculty have put in a tremendous amount of work to develop innovative, workforce-aligned programs that will directly benefit our nontraditional Mountaineer learners,” said McKenzie.

Supporting NC’s adult learners

Navigating college can be difficult for any student — particularly for adult learners, many of whom work full time while also managing multiple other responsibilities, such as parenting and caregiving. App State Online programs supported by Project Kitty Hawk are designed to meet students where they are, offering technology, flexibility and support that work with their busy schedules.

“Together, Project Kitty Hawk and App State will provide more of North Carolina’s working adults with new opportunities to advance their careers and meet the evolving needs of the workforce,” said Dr. Andrew Kelly, executive vice president of the UNC System and interim president and CEO of Project Kitty Hawk. Kelly will assume his role as permanent president and CEO of Project Kitty Hawk on Aug. 1.

Students and faculty taking part in the App State Online programs will have access to a suite of academic and technical support services. Among the key factors that make these programs ideal for adult learners:

Eight-week and condensed courses will be offered year-round to accommodate the schedules of working adults better than traditional, semester-based programs. The courses’ asynchronous learning environment (one that includes recordings, discussion forums and email, for example) provides flexibility, allowing adult learners to engage with course material and faculty outside regular working hours.

Each student is assigned an academic success coach who is familiar with typical challenges facing adult learners — such as family obligations and job responsibilities — and works with the student and their instructor to solve them. These coaches will be available to students during evening hours, when working adults are most likely to need such support.

24/7 technical support is available to assist students who encounter any technical issues, so that they can get the support they need — no matter the hour, whether early in the morning or late at night.

App State faculty and staff will deliver quality instruction, assess student learning and award credentials to adult degree seekers. Project Kitty Hawk provides faculty all the tools and resources they need to best serve adult learners, which include a learning module system dashboard with key resources and information, including direct contact to academic success coaches, 24/7 IT help and personal support, as well as professional development options.

In addition to the state’s initial $97 million funding investment for Project Kitty Hawk, Congress voted earlier this year to approve $7.8 million in federal funding for necessary technology upgrades at UNC System campuses — to accelerate utilization of Project Kitty Hawk’s online learning platform and improve access to degree programs for adult learners. Project Kitty Hawk is designed to become self-supporting, with the nonprofit’s operating costs covered by the revenue generated through its partnerships with UNC System schools. The project takes a fee-for-service approach, meaning App State will pay a fee for the online program development and support services provided by Project Kitty Hawk.

This summer, App State is taking part in the project’s Re-Enrollment Program, a service available at no cost to all UNC System schools. The outreach program aims to reach former UNC System students who left, or stopped out, without earning a degree. Project Kitty Hawk representatives connect with these students via phone, email and text messages to learn why they chose to pause or end their education endeavors and to help them re-enroll and continue their academic careers.

Project Kitty Hawk was designed to help North Carolina meet the educational attainment goal established by myFutureNC, a statewide commission on educational attainment — ensuring that 2 million North Carolinians ages 25 to 44 obtain a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030.

Learn more about Project Kitty Hawk.

