App State Invites Public to Free Community Appreciation Meal on Tuesday, November 19 at the Central Dining Hall from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

App State’s Community Appreciation Meal will take place at Central Dining Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Photo by Chase Reynold

Appalachian State University invites the public to its Community Appreciation Meal for a free, seasonal dinner at Central Dining Hall on the Boone campus on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

App State Campus Dining encourages the local community to attend the event, as well as App State students, faculty and staff.

“Sharing a meal together is a great way to make meaningful connections, and this event offers an excellent opportunity for our students to build positive relationships outside of campus,” said Campus Dining Executive Director Elizabeth Riede. “We’re so excited to give back to them and to the wonderful people of our community with this dinner.”

Central Dining Hall is located at 480 Rivers St. in Boone. Complimentary parking will be available during the event in the nearby Rivers Street Parking Deck.

For more information and to see the Community Appreciation Meal menu, visit dining.appstate.edu/community-appreciation-meal.

