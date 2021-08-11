Appalachian State Football Season Tickets are Still Available; Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale August 24

Less than a month remains until App State’s Sept. 2 season opener against East Carolina at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, and the Mountaineers are gearing up for another exciting season at The Rock in Boone.



Below are a few updates regarding season tickets, single-game tickets, parking and tailgating for App State football games this fall.



There are still season tickets available, so don’t miss your chance to be part of one of college football’s best atmospheres this fall. Visit www.appstatesports.com/tickets to purchase. Season tickets start at $215 for adults and $180 for App State faculty/staff, youth ages 3-12 and senior citizens ages 60+. Fans interested in purchasing premium seats in the new north end zone can contact D’minia Stokes at 828-963-0257.

Football season tickets and parking passes for those who have already purchased are scheduled to be mailed the third week of August.

App State’s home opener is Saturday, Sept. 18, against Elon.

We continue to plan for normal tailgating in Yosef Club lots.

Single-game tickets to the general public will go on sale Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. at www.appstatesports.com/tickets or by calling 828-262-2079 (press 0 for a ticket representative, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

A new premium field-level patio opportunity at the north end zone will be available this fall. Stay tuned for more details soon.

Tickets for the Sept. 2 opener vs. ECU in Charlotte continue to be on sale. Purchase here.

Tickets to away games will be offered to Yosef Club members of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund first. App State Athletics will communicate if additional tickets become available for purchase by the general public.

App State fans can donate tickets to send a military member, first responder or healthcare worker to the Nov. 13 game against South Alabama. Tickets are $25 each. Donate today by calling 828-262-8799.

For more ticket information, call 828-262-2079.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

