Appalachian State State Cyber-Seniors Program Now Enrolling Participants

AppState Cyber-Seniors offers one-on-one tech support to local older adults provided by App State students. The one-on-one tech support is offered virtually (via phone or computer) until it is safe to meet in-person again. Within the one-on-one sessions, older adults can get help with multiple technology devices including desktop computers, laptops, phones, or iPad.

The AppState technology mentors can guide older adults in operating the internet, downloading Apps, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, email, Zoom/Skype, Facebook, Youtube, Tik Tok, online streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, or HBO), and much more. Whatever desires older adults have for using technology, the AppState technology mentors are here to help.

The AppState Cyber-Seniors program is a FREE resource available September-November 2021. If you are 50 years or older (or know someone who would benefit from this program), please register at https://cyberseniors.org/APPSTATE/ We are also available to answer questions via email at [email protected].

The AppState Cyber-Seniors program is affiliated with the Blue Cross NC Institute for Health and Human Services. The AppState Cyber-Seniors program works with the international Cyber-Seniors© organization using a reverse-mentoring model to pair AppState students with local older adults to teach digital and technology literacy skills and connect to resources.

