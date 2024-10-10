App State classes will resume on Wednesday Oct. 16. On Friday Oct. 11 at 5 p.m., Adverse Weather Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) will go into effect and remain in effect until further notice.

Students should check their email and monitor ASULearn and course webpages. If in-person and/or remote learning is not possible, students are encouraged to reach out to their faculty or department chairs.

Faculty can use Zoom for synchronous class meetings and AsULearn communication tools for announcements and asynchronous discussions. For AsULearn technology help, please submit an AsULearn request. For design and pedagogical support, please submit a CETLSS Connection Request or contact your department chair.

The university’s disaster relief hub, located in Plemmons Student Union, is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. A remote option is also available. Visit the resource hub if you:

Have been displaced from your housing .

. Need financial assistance due to missed work, lost or damaged housing, damaged or lost items, or other impacts of Hurricane Helene.

due to missed work, lost or damaged housing, damaged or lost items, or other impacts of Hurricane Helene. Need other services, including Counseling and Psychological Services, Case Management, Emergency Management, Financial Aid, Off-Campus Student Services, the Student Legal Clinic, and insurance guidance.

We encourage planning ahead to use AppalCART as much as possible. For AppalCART schedules, visit www.appalcart.com or use the ETA SPOT mobile app (download instructions at www.appalcart.com/live-transit).

For those who will be returning to the area for the first time, the impacts of Hurricane Helene are evident, especially in the Western part of the county. Please be vigilant and focused while traveling, as road conditions throughout the area vary and road crews are actively making repairs. Secondary roads have been subject to more flood damage, and some have shoulder damage, are reduced to single lanes and/or are re-routed in places. Downed trees and flood damaged items line the sides of some roads. Please use caution and respect the area curfew.

For non-faculty employees, the Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 1 (Reduced Operations) means:

Mandatory employees are expected to report to and/or remain at work.

Non-mandatory employees are expected to make a good faith effort to report to and/or remain at work but are encouraged to exercise their best judgment and appropriate caution when making travel decisions.

Non-mandatory employees who are unable to report to work may perform work from home if productive work that can be performed remotely is available and upon approval of their supervisors.

Adverse weather leave options apply to time missed by non-mandatory employees due to the adverse conditions.

Please visit appstatealert.com for more information, and contact your immediate supervisor with any questions.

Posted at 2:12pm on October 9, 2024.

