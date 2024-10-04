App State Classes are Canceled Through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11

Classes are canceled on the App State Boone and Hickory campuses and Adverse Weather Condition 3 (Closure) is in effect through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

With Fall Break, classes will resume no earlier than Oct. 16. The modality and locations will be determined based on conditions and infrastructure, and an update will be shared by Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Road conditions vary and many roads in the area remain treacherous or impassible. Please limit travel and use extreme caution if you are traveling on foot or by vehicle. View Watauga County curfew information here.

On the Boone Campus, Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Health Service and the Student Recreation Center remain open and operational.

No residence halls are structurally compromised.

Vehicles are not being towed unless they are blocking emergency personnel or access to fire hydrants, although some vehicles are being relocated at no charge to the owner if they are inoperable and are in areas that are being cleaned up from flood damage.

Crews have roped off dangerous areas and areas they are working to restore on the Boone campus. Please stay clear of these areas.

If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Off-campus students, faculty and staff in need of shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767). The Red Cross is also accepting donations at this same phone number.

For faculty, staff and students, a resource information website provides important details, including information about:

FEMA assistance for homeowners and renters

A disaster relief resource hub, located on the 3rd floor of Plemmons Student Union with access to resources, information and support.

Showers, laundry facilities and ITS support.

Medical and counseling resources.

How to volunteer.

The university continues to provide hot meals at no charge to anyone who needs them. Public wifi is available in several campus locations.

An App State Disaster Relief Recovery Fund has been established to assist students, faculty and staff. The best way to share this with others is to share the link to the university homepage: appstate.edu.

The Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 3 (Closure) means:

Due to significant and sustained emergency conditions, all university facilities are closed except Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Recreation Center and Student Health Service. A limited number of mandatory employees may be directed to remain at or report to work under this condition. This is intended to assure an orderly shutdown of campus facilities and to sustain only the most critical campus utilities and services. All other employees, including those who are otherwise designated as mandatory but not needed for the particular event, are not permitted to report to or remain at work. This includes faculty. Contact your immediate supervisor if you have questions. Employees shall not be required to charge leave or make-up any work time missed during a Condition 3 event, unless the duration of the event necessitates a differing decision by direction of the President or by Executive Order of the Governor.

Please note for payroll purposes, the UNC System has authorized Condition 3 as retroactive to Thursday, Sept. 26.

The ability for the AppalCART to run will depend on road conditions. Visit www.appalcart.com or use the ETA SPOT mobile app (download instructions at www.appalcart.com/live-transit).

Please monitor your appstate email account for additional updates.

Posted at 3:50pm on October 2, 2024.

Classes Canceled and Condition 3 (Closure) in effect through 5pm Oct 4

Classes are canceled on the App State Boone and Hickory campuses and Adverse Weather Condition 3 (Closure) is in effect for non-faculty employees through 5 p.m. Friday, October 4.

Road conditions vary and many roads in the area are treacherous or impassible. Please limit travel and use extreme caution if you are traveling on foot or by vehicle.

On the Boone Campus, Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Health Services and Student Recreation remain open for students.

No residence halls are structurally compromised.

To ensure continuity of water on campus, please conserve water by:

Taking shorter showers and turning off the water while soaping or shampooing.

Run dishwashers and washing machines only when they are full.

Don’t run the faucet while waiting for water to cool, and use a dishpan for washing and rinsing dishes.

Road conditions in the Boone and Watauga County area are treacherous in many places. Many roads and sidewalks in the Boone area have unstable sections, washed out areas or are structurally compromised. There are a number of trees and tree limbs down on campus and in the community. If you choose to leave the area, please proceed with extreme caution, and keep the roads as clear as possible for emergency response vehicles.

Crews are roping off dangerous areas on the Boone campus. Anyone entering roped off areas is subject to disciplinary action and possible arrest, as you could be diverting limited emergency resources away from rescue operations.

As the rain slackens and waters recede, it’s important to remember that flood waters, even if they have lowered, are dangerous. Creeks, rivers and ponds may look calm, but water tends to rush faster at depth. Flood waters, including standing water, can have sewage overflow. Do not attempt to enter any bodies of water.

Non-mandatory employees should not come to campus. This includes faculty. Faculty who have questions can contact Academic Affairs at 828-262-2070 or academicaffairs@appstate.edu.

If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

Off-campus students, faculty and staff in need of shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767). The Red Cross is also accepting donations at this same phone number.

The university is working on longer term assistance and support for faculty, staff and students. Please look for upcoming messages with additional information.

The Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 3 (Closure) means:

Due to significant and sustained emergency conditions, all university facilities are closed except Residence Halls, Central Dining Hall, Campus Markets, the Student Union, Student Health Services and Student Recreation. A limited number of mandatory employees may be directed to remain at or report to work under this condition. This is intended to assure an orderly shutdown of campus facilities and to sustain only the most critical campus utilities and services. All other employees, including those who are otherwise designated as mandatory but not needed for the particular event, are not permitted to report to or remain at work. This includes faculty. Contact your immediate supervisor if you have questions. Employees shall not be required to charge leave or make-up any work time missed during a Condition 3 event, unless the duration of the event necessitates a differing decision by direction of the President or by Executive Order of the Governor.

The ability for the AppalCART to run will depend on road conditions. Visit www.appalcart.com or use the ETA SPOT mobile app (download instructions at www.appalcart.com/live-transit).

Please monitor your appstate email account for additional updates.

Posted at 1:28pm on September 28, 2024.

Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) remain in effect through 5pm Sep. 29

For App State Boone and Hickory campuses, Adverse Weather Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) remains in effect for non-faculty employees through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Road conditions vary and many roads are treacherous or impassible. Please limit travel and use extreme caution if you are traveling on foot or by vehicle.

On the Boone Campus, Central Dining Hall and Campus Markets are open.

Residence halls are safe, and while power was out earlier today, power and internet are available in all residence halls. No residence halls are structurally compromised, and there have been no fires on campus.

As the rain slackens and waters recede, it’s important to remember that flood waters, even if they have lowered, are dangerous.

Creeks, rivers and ponds may look calm, but water tends to rush faster at depth. Additionally, flood waters, including standing water, can have sewage overflow. For your safety, please avoid these areas. Do not attempt to enter any bodies of water.

Additionally, many roads and sidewalks in the Boone area have unstable sections. There are a number of trees and tree limbs down on campus. While crews are working to clear areas as quickly as possible, many trees and limbs remain unstable. Please proceed with extreme caution, and keep the roads as clear as possible for emergency response vehicles.

Crews are roping off dangerous areas on the Boone campus. Anyone entering roped off areas is subject to disciplinary action and possible arrest, as you could be diverting limited emergency resources away from rescue operations.

If you or anyone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Off-campus students, faculty and staff in need of shelter should call 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

For non-faculty employees, the Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) means:

Mandatory employees are expected to report to and/or remain at work.

Non-mandatory employees should not report to work or come to campus until Condition 2 is lifted.

Non-mandatory employees may perform work from home if productive work that can be performed remotely is available and upon approval of their supervisors.

Adverse weather leave options apply to time missed by non-mandatory employees due to the adverse conditions.

For AppalCART schedules, visit www.appalcart.com or use the ETA SPOT mobile app (download instructions at www.appalcart.com/live-transit).

Please monitor your appstate email accounts for additional updates.

Posted at 5:25pm on September 27, 2024.

Boone and Hickory campus classes after 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 26 through 5 p.m. Sept. 27 will meet online. Condition 2 in effect in for non-faculty employees.

App State classes scheduled to meet on the Boone and Hickory campuses after 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 will meet online. Adverse Weather Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) is in effect for non-faculty employees from 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Students should check their email and monitor ASULearn and course webpages. If remote learning is not possible, students are encouraged to reach out to their faculty directly.

Faculty are encouraged to minimize class delivery disruption to the greatest extent possible. Faculty can use Zoom for synchronous class meetings and AsULearn communication tools for announcements and asynchronous discussions. For AsULearn technology help, please submit an AsULearn request. For design and pedagogical support, please submit a CETLSS Connection Request.

For AppalCART schedules, visit www.appalcart.com or use the ETA SPOT mobile app (download instructions at www.appalcart.com/live-transit).

Road conditions vary across the county, so please use caution if you are traveling.

For non-faculty employees, the Adverse Weather Policy at Condition 2 (Suspended Operations) means:

Mandatory employees are expected to report to and/or remain at work.

Non-mandatory employees should not report to work until Condition 2 is lifted.

Non-mandatory employees may perform work from home if productive work that can be performed remotely is available and upon approval of their supervisors.

Adverse weather leave options apply to time missed by non-mandatory employees due to the adverse conditions.

Please visit appstatealert.com for more information, and contact your immediate supervisor with any questions.

For more information about Hurricane Helene and general preparedness measures, visit:

https://readync.org

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov

If you have a permit to park in a surface parking lot on the Boone campus, you may receive an email from Parking and Transportation asking you to relocate your vehicle to avoid areas prone to flooding. If you receive this email, please promptly move your vehicle.

The following campuswide events have been canceled:

App State 125th Anniversary and Founders Day Celebration, scheduled from 11a.m.-2p.m.

2024 Research & Creative Activity at Appalachian event, scheduled for Sept. 26, from 2-6p.m.

Fall Family Weekend Mountaineer Families Welcome Reception, scheduled for Sept. 27 from 4-7p.m.

Fall Family Weekend AppalFest and Appalachian Folklore events, scheduled for Sept. 27 from 4-6p.m.

Fall Family Weekend Handmade Market, scheduled for Sept. 27 from 6-8p.m.

Fall Family Weekend Family Trivia event, scheduled for Sept. 27 at 6p.m.

Fall Family Weekend Off-Campus Housing Preview, scheduled for Sept. 27 at 7p.m.

Fall Family Weekend Family Bingo, scheduled for Sept. 27 at 7:30p.m.

Fall Family Weekend Tailgate with The Campus Store, scheduled for Sept. 28

We are a Family of Mountaineers Legacy Brunch, scheduled for Sept. 29 from 9:30-11:30a.m.

Fall Family Weekend Yoga on the Mountain, scheduled for Sept. 29 at 11a.m.

Please check event websites and your App State email account for additional events that may be canceled or rescheduled due to the effects of Hurricane Helene.

