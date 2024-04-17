App State, Blue Cross NC Partner to Expand Outreach Programs for Aging Adults

Appalachian State University has received $320,000 from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) to expand the Aging Well program, an initiative by Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness (App Well) housed in App State’s Beaver College of Health Sciences (BCHS) that aims to equip older adults to successfully navigate the aging process.

The Blue Cross NC funding creates resources to grow the existing program in the High Country and extend the program’s reach to the Greater Hickory area, with services mirroring those available in Boone.

“The impact the Aging Well program has had on our region has been phenomenal,” said Dr. Marie Huff, dean of Beaver College. “As we identify additional community needs, Blue Cross NC’s generous support will help us significantly expand our services and meet those needs in innovative ways, improving the quality of life for aging adults and caregivers in Northwest North Carolina and the Catawba Valley.”

Supporting and empowering aging adults

As a community outreach initiative, the Aging Well program provides aging screenings that include gait and grip, cognitive, balance and nutritional assessments. Screenings are available by appointment at Levine Hall on the Boone campus and on the first floor of the App State Hickory campus building.

In addition, both locations host educational programming on topics of interest to older adults, including fall prevention, improving cognitive health, online safety, selecting a care facility and advanced directives.

This program is available to aging adults, caregivers and other individuals interested in learning more about healthy aging. Many of the services offered are free or low cost for participants.

“At Blue Cross NC, we know that helping older North Carolinians live their healthiest, most fulfilling lives means taking a comprehensive approach,” said Dr. Marcus Wallace, chief medical officer at Blue Cross NC. “As our population ages, programs like Aging Well provide the care, education and connection to help older North Carolinians remain healthy and happy in their communities.”

New program participants first meet with a social worker and student trainees for a series of screenings. Based on these results, participants may receive follow-up appointments and referrals for additional assessments, as well as educational services and support. The investment by Blue Cross NC will allow Aging Well clinical staff to increase the number of follow-up assessments conducted in-house, rather than referring participants to off-site clinics and practitioners.

The program offers ongoing education and preventative practices through the Aging Academy. These year-round group classes and programming feature a variety of relevant topics, such as courses in Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention. Expanding the program will make it possible to increase the variety and availability of interventional programming, including nutritional counseling and support, chronic disease management, and individual behavioral health counseling and support groups.

“There is an increasingly critical need for age-specific services for the growing number of older adults in our community,” said Dr. Gavin Colquitt, Beaver College professor and executive director of App Well. “The generosity of Blue Cross NC is allowing us to creatively address needs across our region, expand our Aging Well services to the Hickory area and continue our mission of training the next generation of health care practitioners.”

The program also plans to initiate a Dementia Caregiver Support series — offered two to three times per year — to support individuals caring for older adults experiencing cognitive decline, and will host a comprehensive annual conference on aging in spring 2024 to bring together older adults, health care providers and researchers.

Additionally, expanding the Aging Well program and its services will create additional opportunities for students in the Beaver College of Health Sciences to work within the program and gain hands-on clinical experience.

For more information about Aging Well programs and contact information for appointments, visit appwell.appstate.edu/agingwell.

