App State Announces 2024 Football Schedule

Photo by Andy McLean

With six home games for App State Football, including three Kidd Brewer Stadium appearances before October and five Saturday game days at The Rock, the Sun Belt Conference on Friday announced the complete 2024 regular season schedule for the Mountaineers.



Friday’s announcement revealed the order and dates for every Sun Belt game to go with previously announced nonconference schedules for each league member. According to ESPN, the Mountaineers return 68 percent of their overall production from a nine-win season that included a Sun Belt East Division title and Cure Bowl victory under the direction of head coach Shawn Clark in 2023.



App State set program and Sun Belt season attendance records for the third straight year in 2023. The 2024 season ticket renewal and parking request deadline is April 1 (more info below).



The 12-game regular season for college football in 2024 stretches over 14 weeks instead of the standard 13, and App State will have a pair of full byes with 14-plus days between games. The Mountaineers last had a true bye week applied to the schedule in 2019.



On the flip side, despite the 14-week regular season, App State is one of two Sun Belt teams (along with Coastal Carolina) to have a pair of short weeks with a Thursday game following a game played the previous Saturday.



The Mountaineers open Sun Belt play with a Thursday night home game against South Alabama on Sept. 19 and travel to Conway, S.C., to face Coastal for a Thursday night game on Nov. 7 — App State and its opponent will have the same preparation time between both games. After having no short-week Thursday games in 2023, the Mountaineers will have two of them in the same season for the first time in the modern era.

Homecoming will be the Oct. 26 game against Georgia State in Boone. Other game designations will be announced soon.

App State will begin its Sun Belt schedule with the South Alabama home game five days after the Mountaineers play at East Carolina in their third nonconference game, following games against ETSU (Aug. 31 season opener at home) and at Clemson (on Sept. 7).



After a Sept. 28 home game against Liberty to close the nonconference portion of the schedule, the Mountaineers will play back-to-back Saturday road games against Marshall on Oct. 5 and Louisiana on Oct. 12.



Following no game on Oct. 19, App State has back-to-back Saturday home games against Georgia State on Oct. 26 and Old Dominion on Nov. 2 before traveling to Coastal Carolina to play five days later.



What follows is a 16-day break between games, as App State returns to action Nov. 23 with a home game against James Madison before closing the regular season with a Saturday finale at Georgia Southern on Nov. 30. After the Mountaineers’ game on Nov. 7, JMU will play games on Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 before appearing in Boone on Nov. 23.



Aside from a COVID-related break of 26 days between games during the 2020 season, App State last had a 16-day break on its schedule in 2017, when the Mountaineers won a Thursday game against Georgia Southern and had two consecutive Saturdays off before winning 31-10 at Georgia State.



As noted above, the 2024 season ticket renewal and parking request deadline is April 1. (Any seats not renewed will be released at the end of April.) Parking allocation will begin at the start of May, allocated by membership level and then rank within that level. Parking requests are not guaranteed as lots are expected to be at full capacity again in 2024 (click here for more details and the parking map).



If you are not a returning season ticket holder, fill out this online form to be added to the 2024 new season ticket waitlist. Fans on the 2024 waitlist will be notified of seating options (if available) after the renewal process is complete.



2024 SCHEDULE

Sat., Aug. 31 vs. ETSU

Sat., Sept. 7 at Clemson

Sat., Sept. 14 at East Carolina

Thurs., Sept. 19 vs. South Alabama*

Sat., Sept. 28 vs. Liberty

Sat., Oct. 5 at Marshall*

Sat., Oct. 12 at Louisiana*

Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Georgia State* (Homecoming)

Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Old Dominion*

Thurs., Nov. 7 at Coastal Carolina*

Sat., Nov. 23 vs. James Madison*

Sat., Nov. 30 at Georgia Southern*

Sat., Dec. 7 (Sun Belt Championship Game, Teams TBD)



HOME GAMES IN BOLD

* Denotes Sun Belt Conference game



2024 Season Ticket Prices



Season tickets for the 2024 slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium cost $256 for anyone 3 years and older and $230 for current App State faculty/staff (limit of 2). Season tickets are $406 in the Gold section and the East VIP section. A payment plan is available for season tickets.



Premium Seating Tickets



Contact a member of the Mountaineers Athletic Fund staff at 828-262-7999 or mountaineersathleticfund@appstate.edu for more information.



How to Purchase



Current season ticket holders can renew season tickets online.



Those interested in joining the Yosef Club can do so online here or by phone at 828-262-7999.



2024 Road Games



Tickets for App State’s road games will be made available for purchase to season ticket holders first, when and if they become available.



2024 APP STATE FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS