App State Announces 2021 Football Radio/ESPN+ Broadcast Teams

App State Athletics has finalized its football broadcast teams for the 2021 season.



With Adam Witten entering his sixth season as the radio play-by-play voice of the Mountaineers on the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield, and Molly Cotten entering her fifth season as the primary sideline reporter, they’ll be joined by another App State alum in recent graduate and all-conference football standout Noah Hannon , who will serve as the radio analyst.



David Ware of 247 Sports affiliate App State Mania will also fill in as a sideline reporter during the season.



When the Mountaineers appear on ESPN+ while playing in Boone this season, David Jackson (play-by-play) and Avery Hall (analyst) will call the action from Kidd Brewer Stadium.



Hannon, who graduated from App State in May, started 52 straight games at center for the Mountaineers from the time of his 2017 enrollment to the end of the 2020 season. A repeat selection to the All-Sun Belt first team, Hannon was named the league’s “Best Interview” by Street and Smith magazine during his playing days, which included four bowl wins to go along with three conference championships, and his personable demeanor led to fans nicknaming him “The Mayor.” He was also a frequent guest and partner of Witten’s on the weekly Mountaineer Talk broadcasts.



The Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield crew that includes Steve Zushin (on-site engineer) will team up as every App State football game in 2021 can be heard on the flagship radio station for App State Athletics — WKBC 97.3 FM — as well as other affiliates in North Carolina. This year, Learfield audio streams will be available for free on The Varsity Network app and at appstatesports.com or by subscription on TuneIn.

Current App State football affiliates:

WKBC 97.3 FM (North Wilkesboro, Hickory, Charlotte, High Country)

WATA 1450 AM, 96.5 FM (Boone)

WCOG 1320 AM (Greensboro, Triad)

WHKP 107.7 FM, 1450 AM (Hendersonville)

App State has six games at Kidd Brewer Stadium on the 2021 schedule, with the home opener against Elon on Sept. 18 slated for ESPN+. The next two home games (Marshall on Sept. 23, Coastal Carolina on Oct. 20) are scheduled as midweek games that will air on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively.



Jackson and Hall called App State games together in the early 2000s and again in 2015. Hall, who was a standout defensive lineman for the Mountaineers during a playing career that ran from 1989-92, also worked alongside Witten last year as a fill-in radio analyst when a prior commitment forced full-time analyst Pierre Banks to miss a game.



Banks recently departed Boone for a new job at the University of Florida after dedicating much of the last 17 years to App State as a championship-winning football player, director of student-athlete development and broadcaster.

