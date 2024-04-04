App State Alumni Speak: Sterilizing the Freedom of Expression Tunnels Would Limit Free Speech; Adding the Phrase ‘Roll ‘Neers’ Would Add Insult to Injury 

The university provided renderings of that the tunnel’s walls may look like once renovations are completed, including use of the phrase “roll ‘neers.”

By Sam Garrett

Appalachian State University has begun the process to change the freedom of expression tunnels into updated, well-lit, freshly painted tunnels with a more consistent security presence and surveillance cameras. Some members of the student population are upset that the decision was made with no new accommodations for current students to express free speech on tunnel walls as alumni have for decades.

According to Jack Yordy, class of 2024 and president of the Appalachian State College Democrats, “App State is waging war against freedom of expression.”

The university’s decision to update the tunnels was a part of a 2017 master plan to be completed by 2025. During multiple meetings and discussions over the last seven years, decisionmakers did not include an alternate location for students to exercise their freedom of expression when the tunnel project is complete.

When asked about an alternative location for students to express free speech on campus, Anna Oakes, the university’s news and media relations director said, “This is under discussion with student government leadership.”

“The freedom of expression tunnel is just as important as a donor’s name on a building,” stated James Milner, App State class of 2004 alum. “Can the administration just remove someone’s name?”

Milner reflected on the tunnels’ purpose and value.

“Before social media, before everyone had a voice online, the tunnel was how people had a voice, how they connected, how they spoke,” continued Milner. “Faculty will come and go, buildings are built and changed, the tunnel has lasted for decades and is one of the few connections alumni have with the current students and the university.”

The university provided renderings of that the tunnel’s walls may look like once renovations are completed, including use of the phrase “roll ‘neers.” While current students and alumni are upset about the tunnel changes in general, which offer no free speech accommodations, many coaches, staff and faculty continue to scoff at the administration’s potential use of the phrase “Roll ‘neers” on the tunnels’ walls.

According to Oakes, “‘Roll ‘neers’ is a phrase that originated with a conversation Chancellor Everts had with App State’s own student athletes several years ago.”

After multiple conversations with App State coaches – all of whom wish to remain unnamed – it is safe to say that many of them cringe at mention of the phrase “roll ‘neers” and describe themselves as embarrassed. When asked for more detail, they readily responded with, “We like the phrase, ‘Today I give my all for App State.’”

We have not been able to identify any member of App State’s faculty or staff that support use of the phrase, “roll ‘neers.” Those who dislike the borrowed idea are reluctant to go on the record against the administration.

We spoke with class of 1998 alum Brad Farrington, who is not in favor of the university’s use of the phrase “roll ‘neers.”

“We take pride in our uniquely wonderful community, campus, mountain context and athletic culture,” said Farrington. “Co-opting the University of Alabama’s popular cheer and potentially branding it upon a storied campus landmark of tradition is the same as painting the tunnel Carolina Blue or replacing Yosef with a black and gold ram.”

Farrington continued, “‘Roll ‘neers’ is far from distinctive as it is – at best, lazy, and, at worst, deeply envious of another university’s traditions.”

Farrington acknowledged safety concerns related to the tunnels.

“I’m all for improved lighting, slip resistant flooring and tunnel monitoring, but let’s hope the ‘roll ‘neers’ concept is a rendering only,” asserted Farrington. “Honestly, whatever gets painted [by the university] in that tunnel is going to be re-rendered by creative students.”

According to Oakes, “Completion of the tunnel project is anticipated in April 2024.”

Concerned individuals started a petition to save the expression tunnels, which can be signed at change.org.

