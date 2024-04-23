App Builds a Home Recognized as the Student Organization of the Year for 2023 – 2024

Staff from Appalachian State, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity, and student leaders of ABAH

For the last five years, App Builds a Home has partnered with Watauga Habitat for Humanity to aid our mission of building homes, community and hope. Recently, this student-led initiative has gained some well deserved recognition.

Last week, App Builds a Home was recognized as the Student Organization of the Year for 2023 – 2024, an award presented by Club Council and Campus Activities. This award, a part of The Black and Gold Leadership Awards, recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of Appalachian State clubs and organizations. App Builds a home is so incredibly deserving of this award thanks to all of their volunteer hours, fundraising dollars, and strategic planning. Without App Builds a Home, Watauga Habitat would not be able to build as quickly as we do, meaning fewer people would be served by our mission.

To further emphasize the profound effort that App Builds a Home students contribute to Watauga Habitat, a prestigious award has been announced for one of the group’s Co-Directors. App Builds a Home Co-Director Esme Hernandez-Alvarez has been named as a recipient of this year’s Ronny L. Brooks Leadership award. Appalachian Student Affairs states on their website: “This award is not intended to recognize good leadership, but rather students who have demonstrated leadership that could best be described as exemplary or outstanding,” and that those considered for the award must have the “…ability to balance curricular and co-curricular challenges,” as well as “…significant challenges faced, problems solved or accomplishments made.” Esme Hernandez-Alvarez has selflessly given so much time and energy to ensuring the success of App Builds a Home, and we’re so incredibly grateful to have worked with her for the last few years.

Thanks, App Builds a Home! We can’t do it without you!

App Builds a Home Leadership Team accepting Student Organization of the Year award, along with Misty Mayfield.

