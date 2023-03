Gardner-Webb’s Tyler Switalski was the starter against App State on March 5 and had good stuff through six innings to keep the Mountaineers at bay. Photo by David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State only needed to score two late touchdowns to defeat Gardner-Webb on March 5. If only they were playing football instead of baseball.

The visiting Bulldogs scored runs in every inning except the 3rd and the 8th but they saved the best for last, scoring six runs in the top of the 9th for a runaway, 19-6 win over the Mountaineers to split the weekend series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket