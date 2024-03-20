An Appalachian Summer Festival Announces Lineup for 40th Anniversary Season

Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts celebration, An Appalachian Summer Festival (AASF), celebrates 40 years June 29-July 27 with an exceptional lineup of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming. Artists from all genres — alternative rock, blues, soul, country and Broadway, to bluegrass, chamber, classical crossover, dance and more — will perform on and around the campus of App State. Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, April 17 at 10am; tickets for country star Brad Paisley are on sale now.For more information, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at 828-262-4046.

AN APPALACHIAN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024 SCHEDULE

SCHAEFER SPOTLIGHT SERIES

BROYHILL CLASSIC CONCERT SERIES

CLASSICAL COMPETITION

13th Annual Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists(Saturday, July 6, Rosen Concert Hall, 2pm)

HELENE AND STEPHEN WEICHOLZ GLOBAL FILM SERIES

(Schaefer Center, 7pm)

VISUAL ARTS

Summer Exhibition Celebration (Friday, July 5, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, 5-9pm)

(Friday, July 5, Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, 5-9pm) 38th Annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Walk(Saturday, July 13, Schaefer Center, 10am)

ARTIST SHOWCASE SERIES

(Turchin Center, 2pm)

OUTDOOR CONCERT

Brad Paisley: Son of the Mountains World Tour (Saturday, July 27, Kidd Brewer Stadium, 7pm)

Tickets for An Appalachian Summer Festival

With ticket prices ranging from $10-$125, as well as several free events and discounts for both children, students, and App State faculty/staff, the festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets.Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office (733 Rivers St), online at AppSummer.org, or by phone at 828-262-4046.

About An Appalachian Summer Festival

An Appalachian Summer Festival, a monthlong whirlwind of music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming, is one of the region’s leading arts festivals, bringing more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. The festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society. For more information, call the Schaefer Center Box Office at 828-262-4046, visit in person at 733 Rivers Street, or explore AppSummer.org.

