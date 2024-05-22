A Symphony of Sounds: Tuba and Trombone, Violin and Cello, Piano and … Banjo! App Summer Tickets on Sale Now for Broyhill Concert Series

Experience a night of groundbreaking musical fusion as the Eastern Music Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Gerard Schwarz, collaborates with16-time Grammy-winning banjo master Béla Fleck. Béla will showcase his unique interpretation of Gershwin’s iconic “Rhapsody in Blue” (which turns 100 this year), seamlessly weaving his virtuosity with the orchestra accompanying him, followed by familiar works of Zwilich, Debussy and Tchaikovsky. Tickets: $10-$50

The award-winning all-male a cappella ensemble perform a program titled SING JOYFULLY, which includes Renaissance motets by William Byrd and Heinrich Isaac, classic arrangements of familiar folk songs like “Shenandoah” and “Calling my children home,” and settings of the jazz standards “Blue Skies” and “Lost in the Stars,” as well as contemporary arrangements of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”Tickets: $10-$40

With an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Canadian Brass has earned the distinction of the world’s most famous brass group. Masters of concert presentations, Canadian Brass has developed a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences. This performance, called ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE, includes a collection of music from such composers and songwriters as Mozart, Vivaldi, the Beatles songbook, Rimsky-Korsakov, and Coldplay.Tickets: $10-$40

Hailed as a “dream team of performers” (Strings Magazine), violinist Joshua Bell, cellist Steven Isserlis, and pianist Jeremy Denk come together to offer an unparalleled evening of chamber music from Debussy, Fauré, and Mendelssohn. This summer marks the trio’s first U.S. appearances since their debut tour in 2019, where they received widespread praise for their “fresh and cohesive sensitivity and superb technical polish” (Boston Classical Review).Tickets: $10-$55

Renowned pianists Simone Dinnerstein and Awadagin Pratt, each celebrated for their remarkable artistry, come together to present a program showcasing a selection of timeless works for two pianos. From the introspective depths of Pēteris Vasks’ Castillo Interior and the shimmering harmonies of Philip Glass’ Etude No. 6 to the elegant melodies of Mozart’s Sonata for Two Pianos and the pastoral serenity of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, experience a diverse range of ﻿emotions and styles in this captivating program.Tickets: $10-$40

Undergraduate and graduate collegiate musicians from across the Southeast, selected via a blind adjudication process, compete in the final live round of the competition. A panel of distinguished conductors — Jose-Luis Novo, Cornelia Laemmli-Orth, and Christopher James Lees — will choose a First, Second, and Third Place winner for cash prizes. The competition’s audience will also select an Audience Choice winner. FINALISTS · Jayon Felizarta, violin, University of North Carolina at Greensboro· Joshua Forbes, viola, University of North Carolina School of the Arts· Annette Gregorie, viola, Appalachian State University· Tomas Zibetti Haushahn, guitar, Radford University· Christine Holley, flute, East Tennessee State University· Samuel Soliz, alto saxophone, University of Central FloridaFREE event | In-person and LivestreamLast year’s winner, Carter Doolittle (pictured, alto saxophone), will perform with Eastern Music Festival Orchestra on June 30.

Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. The festival has risen in stature to become one of the nation’s most highly respected summer festivals, acclaimed for the breadth and quality of its artistic programming.

In recent years, the festival has been selected as one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society. For many years, The New York Times has included An Appalachian Summer Festival in its “Summer Stages” issue, which profiles the nation’s most prominent and interesting summer arts festivals.

