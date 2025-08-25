6,200 App State students make Boone campus residence halls home for fall 2025

“Move-in is a huge lift, and our volunteers and campus partners are tremendous at showing up to support our students and their families,” said Dr. Brandon Nelson ’10 ’20, director of University Housing at App State.

First-year and returning Mountaineers began moving into residence halls this Tuesday on the Boone campus, in preparation for the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 18.

BOONE, N.C. — Summer is winding down, but activity at Appalachian State University is ramping up as students arrive for the fall 2025 semester.

The university continues to use its weeklong move-in process, which was implemented in 2019, to create a smoother home-to-campus transition for students and their families. As part of this system, incoming students select appointments that allow them to choose their arrival time, making the experience more efficient and flexible. This year, University Housing also provided 150 additional move-in carts to help students and families expedite the move-in process.

“University Housing is excited about another successful move-in week at App State,” said Dr. Amanda Cutchens, associate director of student and administrative services in University Housing. “We have enjoyed welcoming new and returning students to our campus residence halls.”

Students and families share their App State excitement

Mountaineer students and families are eager about the academic year ahead, with many sharing that move-in has been a seamless and accommodating experience.

“The move-in was honestly really great,” said Addison Moore, a first-year student from Charlotte who plans to major in digital journalism. “I know some schools do move-in the weekend before classes start, and this way feels much less stressful.”

Moore’s father, Jason, an App State alumnus who graduated in 1997, agreed that move-in has been a smooth process.

“The bins really help and we’re lucky to have parking right beside the dorm,” he said. “We got moved out of our cars really fast, and the traffic kept moving so other people could get in — it all worked out really nicely.”

Jason added that the day brought a lot of excitement for his family.

“I love Boone and it gives me a good excuse to be here,” he said. “If App State is as good to my daughter as it was to me, she’s going to love it.”

Another first-year student, Camren Sellers, of Charlotte, who plans to major in computer science, also described his experience as positive.

“Getting here from Charlotte — it was a long drive with a lot of traffic — but I see that as a good thing, because that means people are coming,” he said. “It was easy to get into the building, and the move-in process was pretty quick. Now I’m just excited to find myself, make friends and explore the environment.”