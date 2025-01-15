2024 — App State’s 125th Year Was Marked by Resilience, Progress and Opportunity

By J. Todd Coates

With the close of 2024, Appalachian State University reflects on a year of remarkable growth and achievements — one defined by Mountaineer resilience, innovation and versatility. Milestones from the university’s 125th anniversary year include new pathways to expand education access, record support for research funding, the continued improvement of campus facilities and recovery from Hurricane Helene — a historic natural disaster.

The university remained committed to its founding mission of expanding access to higher education, developing new pathways for students to receive a high-quality App State education that paves the way for higher wages and greater opportunities.

The university has experienced significant growth in both the Hickory campus and App State Online student populations for 2024–25:

a 23.5% increase in online student enrollment since fall 2023, marking the fifth consecutive year of growth for this population; and

a 41% growth in Hickory campus enrollment from fall 2023 to fall 2024.

App State’s research and creative endeavors received record levels of funding in fiscal year 2024, with $25.8 million in awards supporting work by App State faculty and students. Over the last five years, App State’s funded research has increased by nearly 75%. In October, App State joined six other UNC System institutions as a headquarters for NCInnovation, a nonprofit that provides grant funding, mentorship and partnership development to university researchers to support innovative, real-world research at North Carolina’s public universities.

App State faced a historic challenge in the fall semester, when Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina on Sept. 27, causing unprecedented levels of flooding, landslides, downed trees, widespread power and communications outages, and road closures. While the Hickory campus was not impacted by the storm, the Boone campus sustained a number of damages, including significant water damage from flooding in several academic buildings. All residence halls remained structurally sound and were largely unaffected by the storm, remaining open to students while classes were canceled.

The storm’s impacts led to one of the longest closures in the university’s history, but through the efforts of many, App State was able to resume classes 19 days after Helene hit the High Country. Leaders from App State, the Town of Boone, Watauga County and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce communicated regularly in the days and weeks post-Helene and collaborated to respond to the needs of the community. Read more about the university’s response and recovery efforts — which included 80,000 free, hot meals provided to the community, space and support for an American Red Cross emergency shelter and $4 million raised and distributed as bridge funding to students, faculty and staff.

Several capital improvement projects are well underway at the university’s Boone and Hickory campuses, to support and empower members of the App State Community. As of December, current construction projects at App State total more than $350 million — one of the largest investments in the UNC System.

Phase 2 renovations at the Hickory campus are taking place in phases; a new computer lab, cybersecurity lab and sciences lab were completed in September as part of these renovations.

Phase 1 development at the Innovation District continues and consists of the STEM Academic Building, which will feature laboratories, as well as classrooms, office and event spaces and an academic greenhouse; faculty and staff housing facilities; and a zero-carbon energy system.

The university began its Peacock Hall addition and renovation project this fall, which will be completed in phases and is expected to extend the life of the building by 30–50 years.

Renovations are also underway to upgrade Wey and Edwin Duncan halls.

In November, the UNC System Board of Governors approved App State’s proposal to construct a new, 85,000-square-foot indoor practice facility on the site of the current Sofield Family Practice Facility. The new, multipurpose facility will increase the size of the current practice field to 100 yards and will also increase the facility’s scope, to serve more areas across campus and to allow for public–private health care collaborations, including new physical therapy facilities. Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in approximately 15 to 18 months.

The 2024 achievements of App State’s student-athletes were on display both on and off the field:

This spring, App State student-athletes marked 12 consecutive years of earning a cumulative GPA exceeding 3.0.

The Mountaineers wrestling team secured a Southern Conference Championship — its 12th conference tournament title.

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams swept the 2024 Sun Belt Cross Country Championships.

The women’s field hockey team earned the title of Mid-American Conference Regular Season Co-Champions.

The men’s basketball team clinched its first outright regular season conference title in 45 years to earn a bid to the 2024 National Invitation Tournament.

The volleyball team secured the Sun Belt East Division title.

The women’s tennis team made its first appearance in the NCAA Doubles Championships, earning the program’s first national ranking in doubles.

Additionally, the Mountaineers football program experienced a change in leadership, welcoming Dowell Loggains as the 23rd head football coach in the program’s history. 2024 marked the third consecutive sell-out season for the program.

