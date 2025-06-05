20 App State ROTC Cadets Commissioned to Serve as Army Second Lieutenants

Twenty members of App State’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, the Mountaineer Battalion, were commissioned as the United States Army’s newest second lieutenants — with loved ones pinning their graduates — during a commissioning ceremony held May 8 on the Boone campus. Pictured at far left in the foreground is 2nd Lt. William Gulley, of Winston-Salem, who graduated from the Walker College of Business May 10, earning his bachelor’s degree in economics. Gulley is being pinned by his mother, Hyun Gulley. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Twenty cadets in Appalachian State University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program, the Mountaineer Battalion, have marked a significant milestone in their military careers, officially entering the ranks of the United States Army as commissioned second lieutenants.

During the commissioning ceremony, held May 8 in Valborg Theatre on the university’s Boone campus, cadets were recognized for their commitment, leadership and perseverance throughout their ROTC training. This year’s ceremony featured a keynote address from Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan ’89, Deputy Commanding General and Acting Commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC), who administered the Oath of Office to the cadets.

“As these 20 dedicated individuals step into their roles as Army second lieutenants, they carry forward the legacy of the Mountaineer Battalion and Appalachian State University,” said Mohan. “Their willingness to serve and protect embodies the Army’s values of integrity, honor and duty.”

Loved ones participated in the tradition of pinning the gold bars on the graduates’ uniforms, symbolizing their transition from cadet to officer, and the ceremony culminated with the new officers taking the Oath of Office — a commitment to support and defend the U.S. Constitution. Distinguished guests, including App State Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Neva J. Specht and Chris Kleman, associate dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts, were in attendance, along with family, friends and App State faculty and staff.

“This is a special time and ceremony for the Department of Military Science and Leadership, and our commissioning officers and their families,” said retired Army Lt. Col. D.J. Weatherford ’88, who serves as ROTC enrollment and scholarships officer and first-year instructor in the Department of Military Science and Leadership. “It represents years of training, sacrifice and ultimately a commitment to serve and lead. App State ROTC prides itself on our contribution to the U.S. Army.”

App State’s ROTC program commissioned 20 Mountaineer Battalion cadets as United States Army second lieutenants during a commissioning ceremony held May 8 on the Boone campus. Photo by Chase Reynolds

20 military leaders of tomorrow

The 20 cadets commissioned this spring represent a variety of academic disciplines — including exercise science, criminal justice, international business, economics and political science — and have excelled in leadership roles both in the App State ROTC program and across the university. Many have also balanced their rigorous ROTC curriculum with leadership positions in organizations such as the National Society of Pershing Rifles, Scabbard and Blade — App State’s chapter of the National Society of Scabbard and Blade, a military honor society — and Appalachian Commandos, an ROTC-affiliated club focused on advanced small unit tactics and military skills training.

Learn more about three standout cadets:

2nd Lt. Maci Farrington-Johnson, of Winston-Salem, graduated from App State with honors on May 10, earning her bachelor’s degree in international business and minors in Chinese and military science and leadership. During her time at App State, Farrington-Johnson participated in Project Global Officer, a Department of Defense initiative aimed at improving the language skills, regional expertise and intercultural communication skills of future military officers. She also studied Chinese, participated in the Walker College of Business’ Holland Fellows program and studied abroad in South Korea. She served in leadership roles as a member of the National Society of Pershing Rifles and is commissioned into the Chemical Corps to serve in the North Carolina Army National Guard. Farrington-Johnson plans to pursue a Master of Business Administration at App State.

2nd Lt. Erik Baukema, of High Point, graduated from App State on May 9 with a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and minors in military science and leadership and political science. As an App State student, Baukema served as captain of the App State ROTC’s Ranger Challenge and Mountain Man Memorial March teams and as commander of the Appalachian Commandos. He has completed Air Assault School and the Army Mountain Warfare School and is commissioned as an Infantry Officer on active duty. Baukema plans to attend Airborne and Ranger schools, with a projected first duty station at Fort Bragg with the 82nd Airborne Division.

2nd Lt. Joshua Rogers, of Cary, graduated from App State on May 9, earning his bachelor’s degree in political science, with minors in military science and leadership and history. While at App State, he was a member of the National Society of Pershing Rifles for four years and participated in military training schools, including Air Assault School and the Basic Military Mountaineering Course at the Army Mountain Warfare School. He is commissioned as an Armor Officer in the North Carolina Army National Guard and plans to attend law school.

All lieutenants and their Army branch and component, along with their App State majors:

Erik C. Baukema: Infantry, Active Duty; criminal justice

Infantry, Active Duty; criminal justice Gabriel L. Bowland: Ordnance, Active Duty; criminal justice

Ordnance, Active Duty; criminal justice John D. Dinwiddie: Infantry, Active Duty, detailed from Military Intelligence; political science

Infantry, Active Duty, detailed from Military Intelligence; political science Maci A. Farrington-Johnson: Chemical Corps, National Guard; international business

Chemical Corps, National Guard; international business Zane Gillie: Field Artillery, Active Duty, detailed from Military Intelligence; criminal justice

Field Artillery, Active Duty, detailed from Military Intelligence; criminal justice William M. Gulley: Infantry, Active Duty; economics

Infantry, Active Duty; economics Joshua Hamacher: Transportation Corps, Active Duty; social work

Transportation Corps, Active Duty; social work Andrew R. Hooks: Infantry, Active Duty; economics

Infantry, Active Duty; economics Victoria L. Hyten: Medical Services, Active Duty; exercise science

Medical Services, Active Duty; exercise science Abigail M. Metcalf: Adjutant General Corps, Active Duty; political science

Adjutant General Corps, Active Duty; political science Keith A. Myers: Corps of Engineers, National Guard; computer information systems-cybersecurity

Corps of Engineers, National Guard; computer information systems-cybersecurity Seth C. Perkins: Infantry, Active Duty; marketing

Infantry, Active Duty; marketing Marcel J. Robert: Field Artillery, Active Duty; criminal justice

Field Artillery, Active Duty; criminal justice Alejandro Rodriguez: Air Defense Artillery, Active Duty; criminal justice

Air Defense Artillery, Active Duty; criminal justice Joshua C. Rogers: Armor Officer, National Guard; political science

Armor Officer, National Guard; political science Scott Siefert: Infantry, Active Duty; criminal justice

Infantry, Active Duty; criminal justice Ethan T. Snider: Ordnance Officer, National Guard; criminal justice

Ordnance Officer, National Guard; criminal justice Iain R. Swanson: Infantry, Active Duty; management

Infantry, Active Duty; management Catherine O. Watters: Air Defense, Active Duty; marketing-digital marketing

Air Defense, Active Duty; marketing-digital marketing Andre A. Whitley: Medical Services, Active Duty; exercise science

Nationally recognized for military leadership, service

For over 50 years, App State’s ROTC program has been dedicated to developing leaders for the United States Army. Graduates are commissioned as second lieutenants on active duty in the Army, Army Reserves, or Army National Guard. The program is offered through the Department of Military Science and Leadership in the College of Fine and Applied Art and typically serves 125 to 145 student cadets. These students develop self-discipline, physical stamina, poise and the organizational and motivational skills essential for success in various fields. Cadets not only complete rigorous training but also earn academic credits toward a minor in military science and leadership

In April, the Mountaineer Battalion received the U.S. Army’s General Douglas MacArthur Award, an honor conferred by the U.S. Army Cadet Command. The award recognizes the top eight ROTC programs in the country for exceptional contributions to military leadership and training.

Recent achievements demonstrating the Mountaineer Battalion’s exceptional performance include:

A 133% commissioning rate in 2024, with cadets advancing into critical and specialized fields such as nursing, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and cybersecurity, which aligns with the Army’s evolving needs.

Approximately 25% of 2024 cadets were recognized as distinguished military graduates, honoring their commitment to leadership and performance.

The battalion secured victories in the Mountain Man Memorial March Marathon for a 10th consecutive year — a grueling team event where participants carry a 35-pound rucksack.

The battalion gave a top-tier performance in the highly competitive Ranger Challenge — App State’s team placed first in Tactical Combat Casualty Care and third in Ruck Time in the Fourth ROTC Brigade Ranger Challenge competition.

The App State Pershing Rifles, Company M-4, earned top five placements in the National Convention and Drill Competition, including 3rd place in multiple categories in the 2025 event.

App State has been designated a Military Friendly® School for 16 consecutive years, achieving a top 10 ranking in the large public schools category for the third consecutive year. The university offers a strong culture of support for military-affiliated students, providing resources and services that include the Major General Edward M. Reeder Jr. Student Veteran Resource Center, dedicated admissions assistance, targeted orientation, career development support, financial aid opportunities and the App State Student Veterans Association. Learn more about App State Student Veteran Services.