You’re Invited to a Month-Long Celebration of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail During September

It’s our favorite month of the year – September – when the MST community comes together to celebrate the 47th birthday of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Our yearly events celebrate how far the trail has come since September 1977, when Howard Lee, then secretary of the NC Department of Natural Resources and Community Development, proposed “establishing a state trail between the mountains and the seashore in North Carolina.”

All details can be found here. Get out on the trail over the birthday month, as several short-distance group hikes and volunteer workdays will be held around the state during September. Hikes are free and open to the public, though registration is required. No experience or prior training is required for the trail workdays – leaders are eager to help those new to trail work get involved and learn new skills. Complete the 47 Mile Challenge – walking or paddling 47 miles anywhere on the MST, cycling 147 miles or volunteering 15 hours between September 1st and 30th. All who complete the challenge will be entered to win prizes from Ripstop by the Roll, REI and Insect Shield. To plan a walk on the MST, use Friends of the MST’s trail guides or Great Day Hikes on North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Additional hike planning resources can be found on the freshly updated trail page. As part of a continuing commitment to making the MST a welcoming, diverse and inclusive place, Friends of the MST encourages all participants to invite friends, colleagues, family, and neighbors who have not been on the MST before to join at least one of their outings this month. Friends of the MST is also encouraging people to make special donations to support the MST. While a gift of any amount is always appreciated, the first five people who donate $100 or more from September 1 – September 30 will receive a copy of Discovering North Carolina’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail: A Companion for Hikers and Armchair Explorerswritten by Jerry Barker. The MST is possible because of donations made by people like you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

