Yellow Fever Vaccine Now Available at Boone Drug

Boone, NC: Boone Drug at Deerfield, located at 345 Deerfield Rd, Boone, NC, is now listed with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a Yellow Fever Vaccination Center. Boone Drug Pharmacist, Emily Miller, PharmD, has worked diligently with providers and government organizations to bring this service to Watauga County and surrounding areas.

“This service will be a tremendous help to traveling patients in the community in need of this vaccine, which can be challenging to find in our region of the state.” says Boone Drug Vice President, Spencer Hodges.

According to the CDC website, Yellow Fever is a serious disease caused by the yellow fever virus. Most people infected with yellow fever virus do not get sick or have only mild symptoms. About 12% of people who have symptoms go on to develop serious illness: jaundice, bleeding, shock, organ failure, and sometimes death. Yellow fever virus is spread by mosquitoes. Yellow fever virus, and the mosquitoes that spread the virus, are found in certain parts of South America and Africa. Travelers going to these places are at risk of infection with the virus. When planning a trip, check to see if yellow fever vaccine is recommended or required for your destination.

Boone Drug at Deerfield is the only site within 30 miles of the 28607 zip code offering this vaccine, according to the CDC website. The Yellow Fever vaccine will be offered at Boone Drug at Deerfield by appointment only, on Thursdays from 9 am until 4:30 pm. Interested individuals can visit the Boone Drug website to make an appointment. www.boonedrug.com .

It is required that an individual receive the vaccine at least 10 days before departure but 30 days or more is recommended. Those interested in getting the vaccine will need to have a complete travel evaluation and consultation with by their Primary Care Provider or another healthcare provider.

About Boone Drugs, Inc: Boone Drugs, Inc was founded by Dr. George Kelly Moose in 1919. Company history is closely tied with the development of the town of Boone, NC.Read our history here. Currently, Boone Drugs, Inc includes locations in Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina offering full-service pharmacy care to a large population of patients. Boone’s only independent pharmacy is family owned and committed to providing face to face pharmacy focused on excellent patient care. While each location reflects the unique community which it serves, all provide customers with access to quality medical care from licensed pharmacists, technicians, and registered nurses. Boone Drug provides prescription medications, immunizations, vaccines, health care products, services, home medical equipment, as well as respiratory services.

