Writers, Young and Old Invited to Wordkeepers at the Ashe County Arts Center August 17



Writers, young and old! Come to Wordkeepers, a gathering of writers in the High Country at the Ashe County Arts Center, 303 School Avenue, West Jefferson, North Carolina, on Saturday, August 17th, at 4:00 in the afternoon. Refreshments will be provided, and a warm and welcoming audience awaits your own original works. Readers are asked to keep their selections, from any genre, to under eight minutes, but please join us and share, or at least join us and listen. If you would like to read, please contact Sandy Lassen at slassen@skybest.com so that she can reserve your slot.

